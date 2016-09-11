7 tiny yet utterly perfect bathrooms

One of the most difficult interior design challenges is planning a stylish and relaxing bathroom. Often the smallest and most compact area in the home, there is little room for error. In addition, renovating a bathroom can present a host of tricky tasks and perplexing exercises. However, before you go giving up entirely, we’ve got a few examples to inspire and encourage your next refurbishment.
So, no matter how tiny your bathroom might be, we’ve got some striking and stunning examples for you. Say goodbye to your dowdy, dull or uninteresting space, and follow these steps to create a sophisticated and enjoyable room, while maximising every centimetre!
Tiny bathrooms need to pay a greater attention to their colour scheme, to ensure the space retains a sense of spaciousness.
This bathroom utilises an earthy stone hue tile, which is paired with recessed shelving and a white ceiling. Functional and ideal for small wash spaces, this shelving takes up virtually no room, but offers essential storage.
In addition the colour scheme, it is also important to consider the ambience and atmosphere within your space.
This compact bathroom employs good ventilation, as well as exhaust fans that reduce unpleasant odours, and keep the room feeling fresh.
Additionally, windows provide a huge volume of natural light, and a constant inflow of fresh air, reducing stuffiness and an unwelcoming aura.
Mirrors ensure a bathroom is allowed to feel more spacious and open. Frameless mirrors work particularly well, as can be seen in this tiny yet effective wash room.
Installing recessed lighting can further enhance the spaciousness in your bathroom, and when paired with a large mirror, effortlessly increase perceived space.
Our next small bathroom is wonderfully adorned with decorative elements that help add character and charm to the overall aesthetic.
Look at installing wall art, fragrant herbs, as well as any other curios you think would suit the ambience within you bathroom.
In your tiny bathroom, paying attention to the shower can help inspire a welcoming and enjoyable atmosphere. Look at the tiles you might employ, and consider different textures, tones and patterns to add individuality.
If you need assistance in designing or decorating your space, chat to a bathroom designer, and start planning your dream bathroom today!
With small or tiny bathrooms, it pays to go back to basics when designing and decorating. One particular aesthetic that tends to work well is the implementation of earthy tones and hues.
In this small bathroom, a range of different timber tones and earthy charcoals impart life and energy, in addition to contrasting feelings of restfulness and solace.
This Scandinavian-inspired bathroom brings together neutral tones and a sense of spaciousness, thanks to the use of light colours and a practical approach to placement of furniture.
Although this room isn't as tiny as some bathrooms, many aspects of its design can be gleaned for use in compact and small wash spaces.
