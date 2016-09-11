7 tiny yet utterly perfect bathrooms

One of the most difficult interior design challenges is planning a stylish and relaxing bathroom. Often the smallest and most compact area in the home, there is little room for error. In addition, renovating a bathroom can present a host of tricky tasks and perplexing exercises. However, before you go giving up entirely, we’ve got a few examples to inspire and encourage your next refurbishment.

So, no matter how tiny your bathroom might be, we’ve got some striking and stunning examples for you. Say goodbye to your dowdy, dull or uninteresting space, and follow these steps to create a sophisticated and enjoyable room, while maximising every centimetre!