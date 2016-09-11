8 space-efficient kitchens you'll love

Whether you reside in a compact apartment or a large villa, you will no doubt want to maximise space in your kitchen. Even the largest of interior spaces should focus on using their floor plan effectively, in order to minimise potential clutter and maximise productivity. Today at homify we’ve got 8 incredible space-efficient kitchens that will show you how to max out your interior cooking area.

Simple solutions such as clever storage and smart design can greatly assist in creating a highly usable and enjoyable space, while certain colour schemes can easily enliven and enhance. Want to update your space-wasting kitchen with style? Read on below…