Casa Folha: A flower in the jungle

From this angle, the complexity and beauty of the roof structure is astounding. The roof is made of laminated eucalyptus, a wood that holds up to the creation of large single spans (20 metres is the biggest here). The roof is tiled in wood also, from the pinus taeda, or loblolly pine. Rainwater is collected via the central steel column for reuse in gardening and for flushing toilets. All of the surface finishes in the house, except for glass and pre-oxidised copper, are wholly natural: grey stone tiles, bamboo meshes, local wood, earth flooring and wood reclaimed from old electricity poles. The use of all-natural materials, along with the transparency of the glass, the harmony of the green, oxidised copper with the prevailing green of the natural landscape, and the organic design of the house, combine to create the sense that the structure is at one with the site, in perfect harmony and sympathy with the tropical landscape in which it stands.