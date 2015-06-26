Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Casa Folha: A flower in the jungle

Maia Devereux Maia Devereux
Casa Folha, Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Tropical style houses
Loading admin actions …

Today we're taking a look at the stunning Casa Folha, designed by Mareines and Palatano Architects and located in Angra dos Reis, one hour south of Rio de Janeiro. The project was inspired by Brazil's indigenous Indian architecture, and designed to both play off and give relief from the hot and humid climate where it stands. The result is a breathtaking home, whose 'leaf'-shaped canopy roof is a magnificent feat of design and engineering, which is also profoundly practical, acting as it does to protect and shade all the indoor spaces of the house, as well as the in-between, open ones, which are in many ways the most important spaces in this home. Let's take a tour of this fabulous tropical oasis!

Harmony of man and nature

Casa Folha, Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Tropical style houses
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

One of the design missions of this house was to create a structure that would bring man and nature together, in an harmonious interaction. There are no corridors in the home, meaning trips from room to room involve stepping outside before going inside, or travelling from one outdoor space to another. Those rooms that are fully 'indoor' have glazed sliding doors which, once again, help to create a relationship between indoor and outdoor when they're fully pushed back. 

Tropical flower

Casa Folha, Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Tropical style houses
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

Seen from above, both the gorgeous leaf-shaped roof and the guiding principles of this house's design can be fully appreciated. The house looks like a tropical flower in full bloom, its petals thrown open to the sun. Each petal, or leaf, houses either an open, semi-outdoor space, or a mix of outdoor and indoor rooms on two different levels. The architects call these canopied outdoor spaces 'in-between spaces', and they represent the essence of the design. They are the social areas—living room, dining area, and relaxation spaces—and they're where the the owner of the house and his guests spend most of their time. 

Natural ventilation

Casa Folha, Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

The very generous heights given to these 'in-between' spaces, which run from 3 to 9 metres, allow the South-East trade winds from the sea to pass smoothly through the building. These trade winds offer natural ventilation and passive cooling to both the enclosed and the open spaces. Mareines and Palatano describe this as 'low-tech eco-efficiency', and while it may be 'low-tech', it's certainly an intelligent and efficient way to provide air and cooling to this tropical home. 

Natural materials

Casa Folha, Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Tropical style houses
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

From this angle, the complexity and beauty of the roof structure is astounding. The roof is made of laminated eucalyptus, a wood that holds up to the creation of large single spans (20 metres is the biggest here). The roof is tiled in wood also, from the pinus taeda, or loblolly pine. Rainwater is collected via the central steel column for reuse in gardening and for flushing toilets. All of the surface finishes in the house, except for glass and pre-oxidised copper, are wholly natural: grey stone tiles, bamboo meshes, local wood, earth flooring and wood reclaimed from old electricity poles. The use of all-natural materials, along with the transparency of the glass, the harmony of the green, oxidised copper with the prevailing green of the natural landscape, and the organic design of the house, combine to create the sense that the structure is at one with the site, in perfect harmony and sympathy with the tropical landscape in which it stands.

Land and sea

Casa Folha, Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

On the ground floor, the relationship with the landscape is seamless. The curved swimming pool winds around the house; seen from the dining room, it creates an almost unbroken link with the sea beyond.  Where the pool passes below the formal dining room, it turns into a pond filled with aquatic plants and fishes.

A cosy retreat indoors

Casa Folha, Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Tropical style bedroom
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

The indoor rooms are rich and cosy, the perfect retreat if the sun is too hot, or the air outside too humid. The relationship with outside is maintained through large glass sliding doors. 

Style in black and white
Are you impressed by Casa Folha? Have you seen any similarly stunning tropical homes we should know about? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks