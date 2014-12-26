Small kitchen? No problem!

The kitchen is the heart of the home—or, at least, that's how the cliché has it. For many of us, though, stuck as we are with tiny spaces in which to cook and eat, the kitchen is nothing more than a source of frustration—cluttered and short on both work and eating space. No matter how small the kitchen, though, there are ways to banish the clutter, and to create for yourself a pleasant and harmonious space in which to spend time. It just takes a little thought, and a little inspiration from the professionals. Are you making full use of wall space, or is everything strewn across counter-tops? Have you maximised the storage capacity of your cupboards? If you stand back for a moment, you might discover acres of unused space in your kitchen, that can be put to work as storage space, freeing up counters and breakfast bars for the pleasurable activities of cooking, eating and socialising. Once you've de-cluttered, you can use a few tricks—like mirrors and good use of colour—to create the illusion that your kitchen is bigger than it is. We've collected a few clever space-saving ideas below, and we hope that they'll inspire you to transform your kitchen, no matter how miniscule, into a room that you can be proud to call the heart of your home.