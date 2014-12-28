The perfect 'guestroom' may not be a room at all—not everybody has the space for a dedicated room for guests; and even those who do more often than not have to push that room into double duty as guestroom-cum-study/gym/storeroom. Creating a pleasant and welcoming space for your guests, then, is about balancing the constraints of your space with the needs of your visitors. Since you might be using the space every day, and only occasionally pulling it into service for others, you need to think about how to integrate guest space into it. Below, we take a run through some tips and ideas for creating a welcoming, comfortable space for guests, from pull-out beds in the living room, to double-duty rooms, to dedicated spaces.