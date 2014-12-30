Cute bedside tables

Are you the kind of person who drags a chair in from the kitchen to serve as your bedside table? Or the kind of person who buys a matching set of bedside tables to go on either side of the bed? If the former, well, it's not the worst thing in the world, but it might be worth considering an investment in something slightly more grown-up. Chair or carefully chosen matching set, we all need something beside our beds to put our books, tablets, glasses of water, eye-masks, and whatever else on. If you have a tendency to accumulate lots of clutter on your bedside table, it's worth considering buying one with an inbuilt drawer; if you have the enviable quality of neatness, something plainer and lighter will do just fine. And if you're stumped as to where to start, we've chosen a selection from our collection here at homify to help give you some inspiration. Take a look below!