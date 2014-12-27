Great storage ideas for a kid's bedroom

We all know that a child's bedroom spells one thing: loads of stuff. From toys to clothes to little treasures picked up on walks in the park (read: sticks and stones), children's bedrooms are a magnet for piles of clutter. And no matter how well trained the little ones, this clutter more often than not ends up strewn across the floor; who amongst us hasn't had the pleasure of treading on a stray lego brick in bare feet and giving out a yelp of pain and surprise? Storage, then, is crucial in a child's bedroom. If you have plenty of space in which to stow teddies, lego bricks, sticks, stones, and all the rest, then you can at least clear a space to walk through without risk of grievous harm to your bare feet. There are plenty of ideas out there, from shelving to closets to more inventive solutions, and we've collected some below to get you started on your de-cluttering mission. Once the storage is in place, the next step is to get your child to put those toys and clothes away themselves; that, however, we unfortunately can't help you with!