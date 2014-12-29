Styling a Singapore shophouse

Elliot James is a design consultancy that combines England’s design heritage and London’s fashion scene with the sleek, clean lines of Singapore, to create stylish, opulent and classic interiors. Founder Elliot James has worked extensively all over the island – creating everything from the swanky hospitality suite for the Singapore Grand Prix 2013 to styling the cool new Chillax Market at The Grandstand. However, the company's main focus is residential, and Elliot has renovated and decorated an range of properties in Singapore, including shophouses, penthouses and even mansions. All reflect the company's philosophy that 'The interior should reflect the client and brief, not the designer.' The consultancy also works on single room makeovers. Today, we're featuring a Singapore shophouse redesigned by Elliot James to create a refined, calm and inviting interior. Take a look below!