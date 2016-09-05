The one-storey home of Zen perfection

One of the nicest, and most consistent, feelings in the world is the relief inspired by having a home that is calm, serene and a sanctuary of sorts; knowing that after a long, stressful day you can come back to a dwelling that promotes feelings of serenity. Japanese design stresses on creating a Zen-inspired space—defined by its minimalism and use of timber—but more and more we see contemporary adaptations of the concept of Zen design. A fruitful meeting of Zen principles with modern lines, one could say.

The 360° project we will explore today is a home that radiates an almost-tangible sense of serenity. It combines the fundamentals of Japanese aesthetics with sleek modern lines and functionalities. Designed by the Kyoto-based architecture firm Masahiko Sawamura, the house incorporates timber and white to create an open, balanced space that is the perfect base camp.