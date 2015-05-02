Bright colours in the bathroom

A bathroom should be a tranquil and relaxing space; a space to put you into the right frame of mind as you get ready in the mornings. Traditionally, the way to achieve tranquility in bathroom design was to use neutral colours, like white or variations on light beige and grey; perhaps with accents of dark blue or pastel green. This works, certainly, and there are many many beautiful bathrooms out there that stick to this scheme. However, a beautiful and relaxing space doesn't have to involve a restricted, neutral palette. Bright colours, whether as accents or all over a space, can be refreshingly different, though arguably less tranquil. If you want your bathroom to really stand out from the crowd, or if you want to feel invigorated rather than peaceful as you start your day, then going from a bright, loud colour scheme might just be the answer. We've collected some examples below; who knows, you might just be inspired to ditch your white tiles and go bright and bold!