Bright colours in the bathroom

A bathroom should be a tranquil and relaxing space; a space to put you into the right frame of mind as you get ready in the mornings. Traditionally, the way to achieve tranquility in bathroom design was to use neutral colours, like white or variations on light beige and grey; perhaps with accents of dark blue or pastel green. This works, certainly, and there are many many beautiful bathrooms out there that stick to this scheme. However, a beautiful and relaxing space doesn't have to involve a restricted, neutral palette. Bright colours, whether as accents or all over a space, can be refreshingly different, though arguably less tranquil. If you want your bathroom to really stand out from the crowd, or if you want to feel invigorated rather than peaceful as you start your day, then going from a bright, loud colour scheme might just be the answer. We've collected some examples below; who knows, you might just be inspired to ditch your white tiles and go bright and bold!
Touches of blue are common in many bathrooms, but generally the shade is more pastel than neon. In this example, we see that more saturated blues can also work, giving a pop of colour and interest to a room that's otherwise neutral. If you're not ready to go full-colour just yet, why not dip a toe in with some bold accents on shelving or cupboards?
Having a broad mix of colours like this is unusual in a bathroom, but the pastel tones of the tiles keep it from looking garish. Rather, the effect is pretty and fresh, while also being interestingly different.
Slipping into more adventurous territory, this bright blue gives a nod to tradition, while its tone throws tradition out the window. The wave-like forms of the tiles are reminiscent of a swimming pool changing room, but an ultra-contemporary waveform sink ensures the look fun rather than institutional.
This design for a child's bathroom by Cynthia Menegat for CBM Interiors throws out the rulebook, going for a vivid pink colour scheme. In general, more style latitude is allowable for children's rooms, so if you're thinking of injecting more colour into a master bathroom, then a kid's bathroom is a good place to experiment, and see if you like the effect.
This design by Geri Savini of Designio GMBH is called 'Farben und Emotionen', or 'Colours and emotions', and pulls off the trick of being simultaneously loud and tranquil. Like blue, green is a standard colour in bathrooms, but putting it all over the floor, walls and counters is a very bold move, that, in this case, Savini has pulled off.
Gold and red scream luxury; mixing them in red mosaic tile here creates a look that's classic and contemporary at the same time. While bold colours are often associated with more modern designs, you can achieve a mix of classic luxury and modernity the two with careful styling and materials choices.
So you don't want to replace the beloved white tiles in your bathroom, but you do want to experiment with bringing some colour to the room? Coloured LEDs these days are relatively cheap, and widely available. Install a few around your bathroom, and the reflected light on the tiles will create a cool, coloured effect. Green or blue will give the whole thing a funky, underwater feel.
This bathroom is a riot of colour, and is fabulous with it. The orange walls are warm, while the turquoise tiles stand in wonderful contrast to it. Purple drawer fronts on the undersink cabinet (just visible here, see also the picture below), show that colour and contrast is very much the theme of this bathroom.