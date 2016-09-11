The dream transformation of an abandoned home

Prior to its stunning makeover, this home bore an abandoned appearance and was left to languish in its dilapidated state. The walls were giving way and the outdated fixtures needed a desperate update. It was indeed a sorry sight amidst the picturesque buildings of Messina, the Sicilian harbour city we're visiting today. But the architects at Francesca Ravida Architetto Interior Designer ensured a complete overhaul for the residence, and it is now a luxurious and cosy space where spending time is a pleasure. Rustic bricks and stones have been used, along with natural wood, to create an earthy atmosphere for the home, while sleek furnishing and stylish designs celebrate modernism with aplomb. Let’s take a closer look now to learn more about the transformation…
As we mentioned earlier, the home seemed to have been totally abandoned, with very little maintenance carried out for a long time. The exposed concrete walls and rubble on the floor also made for a sorry state of affairs.
The home looked like the store for a construction site – with no proper style or design scheme in sight! Old equipment lay around, giving a chaotic appearance to the place. The ceiling, too, looked to be finished with flimsy materials that would give way at any time.
The terrace has been covered with floating and dreamy drapes, pushed back for a dramatic effect. The picnic-style wooden table with the pretty lantern makes the ambiance look idyllic. Brick-lined half walls and the layered pillars, as well as the overhead beams, create just the right homely atmosphere for the terrace, with plenty of romantic lighting and potted plants.
The entryway received an earthy yet stylish makeover with exotic blooms balancing the raw appeal of the brick walls. The white pillars stand out to neatly frame these walls, while the hardwood flooring is a perfect complement to the white planters. Artwork can be found at the far end, while a sleek table completes the look with its simple class.
Brown suede on modern-looking couches and the glossy white details surrounding the entertainment centre create a bold, contrasting look in the living room. The rest of the space flaunts a neat stone finish to match the rustic charm of the entryway, while the ceiling has been clad with sophisticated wood.
Vibrant blue tiles breathe life into this quaint bathroom, as pale wood balances the look in the form of an under-sink cabinet. Patterned tiles on the floor and the neat segregation of the various functional areas are noteworthy features here. The white fixtures stand out in these vibrant quarters, while a potted bloom brings in a touch of nature for freshness.
