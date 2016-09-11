The dream transformation of an abandoned home

Vibrant blue tiles breathe life into this quaint bathroom, as pale wood balances the look in the form of an under-sink cabinet. Patterned tiles on the floor and the neat segregation of the various functional areas are noteworthy features here. The white fixtures stand out in these vibrant quarters, while a potted bloom brings in a touch of nature for freshness.

The magical transformation of this once derelict residence has shown us what brilliant textures, pretty colours and smart designs can achieve together! For more inspiration, check out another makeover story: The dazzling makeover of an awful apartment.