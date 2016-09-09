Developing your own interior design style is all about learning to recognise the colours, lines and patterns that trigger a certain feeling of home. Your personal interior design style may include a leaning towards a particular brand or theme, but it isn't a look that can be easily replicated. After all, each of us is unique and there are always a few unexpected combinations that signify the work of someone with a strong personal interior design style. So how can you develop the confidence and intuition to execute an original interior design? It's best to explain in photos, so come with us while we explore 7 ways to explore your own interior design style. Of course, we have lots of unique interior designs to inspire too!
Personal mementos, photos and trinkets from your travels are a goldmine when it comes to developing your own interior design style. People are often surprised to discover that the tiniest things add have a few visual elements in common. Don't just scatter these things around the room. Turn them into an integral feature within the home. This bedroom has one of the best photo walls we've seen. It looks stylish and subtle because the pictures are so tiny.
Interior designers, photographers and other creative professionals will try out countless combinations of objects before declaring a room or artwork finished. While years of study and experience do help professionals save time, the ability to just try out different things is crucial. So don't be afraid to experiment. Even the most seasoned professionals still make mistakes. Over time, they will happen less often and you'll develop the confidence to push on and recognise your own style evolving.
Social platforms are a great way to help develop your own interior design style. Once you have amassed a wide selection of images, take the time to reflect on what you have. It's easy to obsess over the perfect interior, but better to note the various lines and shapes that appeal to you. These visual elements will appear time and time again in a variety of interiors.
A good colour scheme is an essential part of defining your own interior design style. Perhaps you love the look of a concrete surface or decoration. Maybe you could use some faux concrete finishes to add a grey secondary colour to your interior? Whatever you choose, make sure there's one base colour, a secondary colour for larger items like sofas and rugs. Then choose just one or two accent shades to add small and vivid pops of colour.
Our personal tastes are an amalgamation of various influences throughout our complex lines. For many people, certain styles of chairs and textiles have the ability to evoke memories and feelings from our past. A personal interior design style isn't a single complete look. Instead, it's an evolving combination of influences. The first step is to acknowledge and accept this. Eclecticism is an inevitable part of a personal decor. Check out this eclectic living room for inspiration.
It can be tricky to navigate your way around all the disparate elements of an eclectic decor. So look at how you might create groupings or zones within the home. This will help create a sense of order in the home and help avoid the dreaded cluttered look. Perhaps a bookcase could be painted black to create a striking backdrop for a personal collection. One wall might contain abstract art while another displays a more traditional collection of prints.
Many people hesitate to copy successful interior designs, but there's a certain value in faking it till you make it. Similarly, you can always create some unique artistic backdrops by copying. If you adopt a loose approach, the artwork will take on a life of it's own. If it's a disaster, you can always cover it in primer and start all over again.
