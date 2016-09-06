7 sneaky ways to a sparkling bathroom

A shiny bathroom exudes a super clean and polished feel that is universally regarded as an essential part of successful bathroom design. Even if the bathroom is a little old fashioned or below-standard in other ways, an extra polish and shine can go a long way towards making the humblest bathroom feel luxurious. But how can you make your bathroom shiny? Well, today we present 7 ideas for a sparkling bathroom! Some involve minimal DIY work while others will appeal to those looking to upgrade or even design a new bathroom from scratch. Enjoy!
A glass shower screen adds a whole lot of gloss to this bathroom. Note how it reflects light from the mirror as well. Copious light—both natural and artificial—and some glinting mosaic tiles do the rest.
Large mirrors are, in general, a far better choice than more modestly-sized mirrors. They are also an essential part of the glossy bathroom look. Check out this huge wall mirror!
The little glints and reflections from metallic bathroom fittings go a long way towards creating the impression of polish and light in a bathroom. They can be introduced through chrome, brass and even gold bathroom accessories. If you have the opportunity, a free standing brass bathtub like this is a fabulous choice.
White marble can be a good way to introduce natural variation to a white bathroom. It can also be polished up to great effect. Just check out the highly polished white marble in this bathroom!
These glittering white gold tiles certainly have a lot of glamour. The small tile size and slight variation in tone adds up to create a sparkly effect. This is definitely one of our favourite shiny bathrooms.
Metallics are hugely popular at the moment and that means there's lots of metallic wallpapers available in online shops. This floral bathroom wallpaper has a silvery effect.
Clever lighting is one of the cheapest and easiest way to add that extra layer of gloss and shine to your bathroom. Consider placing strip lights behind the bathroom mirrors like this!
