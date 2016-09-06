Your browser is out-of-date.

7 sneaky ways to a sparkling bathroom

April Kennedy April Kennedy
homify Modern bathroom
A shiny bathroom exudes a super clean and polished feel that is universally regarded as an essential part of successful bathroom design. Even if the bathroom is a little old fashioned or below-standard in other ways, an extra polish and shine can go a long way towards making the humblest bathroom feel luxurious. But how can you make your bathroom shiny? Well, today we present 7 ideas for a sparkling bathroom! Some involve minimal DIY work while others will appeal to those looking to upgrade or even design a new bathroom from scratch. Enjoy!

1. Glass shower screen

Woonvilla Blaricum, Kabaz Kabaz Modern bathroom
A glass shower screen adds a whole lot of gloss to this bathroom. Note how it reflects light from the mirror as well. Copious light—both natural and artificial—and some glinting mosaic tiles do the rest.

2. Large mirrors

homify Modern bathroom
Large mirrors are, in general, a far better choice than more modestly-sized mirrors. They are also an essential part of the glossy bathroom look. Check out this huge wall mirror!

3. Brass bathroom fittings

Country Bathroom Hart Design and Construction Country style bathroom
Country Bathroom

The little glints and reflections from metallic bathroom fittings go a long way towards creating the impression of polish and light in a bathroom. They can be introduced through chrome, brass and even gold bathroom accessories. If you have the opportunity, a free standing brass bathtub like this is a fabulous choice.

3. Polished marble walls

Baños by Brukman Chechik Arquitectos, LIVE IN LIVE IN Modern bathroom
White marble can be a good way to introduce natural variation to a white bathroom. It can also be polished up to great effect. Just check out the highly polished white marble in this bathroom!

5. Reflective tiles

Hertfordshire Home, Alessandro Isola Ltd Alessandro Isola Ltd Modern bathroom
Hertfordshire Home

These glittering white gold tiles certainly have a lot of glamour. The small tile size and slight variation in tone adds up to create a sparkly effect. This is definitely one of our favourite shiny bathrooms.

6. Metallic wallpaper

The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Classic style bathroom
The Broadway, SW19—Extension & Bathroom Renovation

Metallics are hugely popular at the moment and that means there's lots of metallic wallpapers available in online shops. This floral bathroom wallpaper has a silvery effect.

7. Clever lighting

Casa en San Marco, Ruben Valdemarin Arquitecto Ruben Valdemarin Arquitecto Modern bathroom
Clever lighting is one of the cheapest and easiest way to add that extra layer of gloss and shine to your bathroom. Consider placing strip lights behind the bathroom mirrors like this!

For more home inspiration, check out 9 perfectly decorated apartments to copy.

8 easy ways to make your Singapore home more Zen
Which of these bathrooms is your favourite? 

