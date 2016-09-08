The quick-and-easy budget family home

The best homes are designed to please all the senses—not just the visual one. They are healthy homes that place the physical well-being of the occupants at the forefront and take advantage of the benefits of modern construction methods. So when it comes to modular or prefabricated housing, the possibilities for this kind of holistic approach to home design are virtually limitless. The process is extremely cheap, flexible and easy. General contractors Technowood have explored this kind of approach to create a really healthy and hospitable home environment. Today we will explore one of their home designs that has been constructed in wood and offers maximum ventilation and excellent thermal and acoustic qualities. Come with us on a photo tour for a look at the construction process…
The single-level home has a broad, flat roof and a large wraparound porch or veranda. The simple, unadorned facade is both welcoming and relaxing. It is a humble home that is obviously built for enjoying the great outdoors. This large outdoor entertaining area also adds additional communal space to the home for a relatively low cost.
Modern homes are often tightly insulated and constructed with lots of synthetic materials. These can often pollute the air in the home and create problems with bacteria and mold. But this modular home is constructed with wood and scrupulously tested to avoid surface condensation. Quite simply, it's a breathable. At the same time, it's also incredibly energy efficient. Technowood is three times more resistant to heat. The load bearing timber structure also results in very little heat loss and the insulating materials are considerably lower than normal. This opens up the possibility for spending more money on the actual size of the home.
The construction elements are prepared off-site and this drastically reduces on-site construction costs. The construction of this home takes about one-third of the time normally needed to build a home. The company proposes it can be done in a maximum of 16 weeks. If you are keen to build an environmentally-friendly home, there are a multitude of benefits to this kind of construction process too.
The home has exposed timber beams that can be painted white to create a cosy modern feel. This blends beautifully with the simple, modern design and made for a friendly ambience. There are plenty of opportunities for bespoke customisations, but here we have a good example of how the furniture layout might work in the living room. The natural materials of the home are a good accompaniment to a the combination of white sofas and antique seen here. It's always good to see how a modern home might integrate older elements too.
The living room has large windows and sliding glass doors. These add to the breezy, relaxed atmosphere and allow for lots of natural illumination. These also allow for the natural features of the site to bathe the interior in a unique and natural ambience. Nature is such a huge part of a successful interior that it's great to see how it can be integrated in a simple white interior like this. Finally, note how the layout creates the opportunity for intimate clusters of furniture.
The dining and living areas are combined in a contemporary open plan layout. This makes the most of a compact design and really helps cut out unnecessary floor space. It also allows for natural life to permeate throughout the home and cut down on artificial lighting. All this contributes to a lower energy footprint and makes this a relatively budget-friendly home to maintain. Finally, note again how the modern rustic look of the home works so beautifully with more traditional furnishings such as the rich red carpet in the foreground.
The large open plan layout is configured to create the perfect little cosy living room or reading nook seen here. It's very well set up to provide private outlooks and intimate little living areas. A sense of cosiness is one of the prime benefits of a compact living area and one that should never be overlooked. After all, we feel there's nothing more challenging than creating a homely living area in a big cavernous space!
This general view of the exterior gives us a good sense of the possibilities for constructing this home on a variety of sites. The flat design is flexible and can be reoriented to provide privacy on either side. But even if your dream home is to be built on a narrow block, the deep porch naturally adds privacy too!
