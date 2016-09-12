The astonishing revamp of a dull apartment

Here at homify we see a lot of great home transformations each day, so it takes a truly spectacular project to stand out from the crowd. But that is exactly what happened when we first caught sight of today's project. From a barren, unappealing space blossomed beautifully designed interiors, courtesy of the team at Sweets, an architecture firm in Tokyo. The architects had an absolute field day reworking this dull home into a bright and stylish dream dwelling! Take this magical makeover tour with us to see more…
The main living room was an open space with plenty of potential. But the bulky island that hemmed in the kitchen made the space look cluttered and dull. The drab curtains and cream-hued closets did nothing to help matters.
Wow! If you weren't sure about makeovers, this should change your mind. What a brilliant change this room has seen. The wall of windows alongside the white theme allows the perfect play of light and air. The living room, in particular, now glows with vibrant colours, while the wooden floor adds a touch of warmth. The bright blue retro-style couch sits perfectly with the kitchen and dining room behind it. A study table is mounted on the wall nearby with a green chair as its fashionable accent. What we especially love is the way the cushions throw in a play of patterns to lift the colours and the space. The white kitchen on the other side now sits stylishly aligned against the wall.
Sophistication and charm are both served in generous portions in this study. The white sliding doors separate it from the luxurious-looking bedroom. Wood covers the walls and ceiling, lending a warm and informal touch. Notice the pretty herringbone pattern on the wooden floor, which makes the room look delightful. The simple wooden table has a quirky feel thanks to its painted legs, while Danish-style molded chairs sit to one side.
The storage and cloakroom area was originally a cramped space that also accommodated the laundry zone. Since the renovation, the space is now a light and open area with bright pops of colour from the nearby furniture.
Even with its new modern finish, the kitchen retains a strong homely character perfect for the setting. The U-shaped room now offers plenty of space for all necessary appliances and mod cons. The open-plan layout allows the spaces to connect and make the area look bigger.
The terrace is now a neatly-lined space done up with solid wood. The brick-lined façade with lines of slate can be seen from this vantage point. The simple furniture is inviting, as is the neat decking here. Overall, an utterly delightful makeover project which pays amazing attention to every space of the house.
