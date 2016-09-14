The makeover of a young woman's 24sqm home

The home now proudly sports a look of subtle elegance with a playful vibe, thanks to the shape of the chair and fur-lined cushion. Flowers stand on the coffee table and the L-shaped kitchen sits with the breakfast nook on one side, giving a chic, neat look. The wooden floor adds the requisite warmth. Overall, this is a cosy and charming studio space that a homeowner can be proud of!

