How 3 tiny apartments maximised their space

With increasing housing shortages and demand for domestic space at an all-time high, it is no wonder individuals are turning to compact dwellings that maximise their floor plan in innovative and creative ways. However, just because homes may be smaller and less commodious, doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice your quality of life. In addition to the many benefits of living in a smaller space, economical rent is definitely at the top of the list. But how does one transform a small abode into a liveable, usable and practical residence?

Today on homify we have three examples to show you exactly how you can maximise your tiny property, while maintaining privacy, style and sophistication. Let’s take a look inside these inspiring dwellings…