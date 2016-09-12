9 money-saving tricks for small homes

Does the arrival of your quarterly utility bill induce a minor breakdown and anxiety headache? Do you want to save money around the home? If any of these things are true, you might want to consider some money-saving tips, perfect for living comfortably yet frugally. Whether you are a family, couple or single, reducing your spending can help relieve stress, and promote saving.

Today on homify we will be focusing on small and compact homes, bringing you 9 tips and tricks that are sure to reduce your overall expenditure. If you live in a tiny abode, read on below to learn more, and say goodbye to money wastage and financial excess!