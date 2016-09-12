9 money-saving tricks for small homes

Does the arrival of your quarterly utility bill induce a minor breakdown and anxiety headache? Do you want to save money around the home? If any of these things are true, you might want to consider some money-saving tips, perfect for living comfortably yet frugally. Whether you are a family, couple or single, reducing your spending can help relieve stress, and promote saving.
Today on homify we will be focusing on small and compact homes, bringing you 9 tips and tricks that are sure to reduce your overall expenditure. If you live in a tiny abode, read on below to learn more, and say goodbye to money wastage and financial excess!
When you live in a small home or apartment, you likely lack space and room for bulky items. Instead of purchasing a multitude of different appliances for your kitchen, look for multitasking pieces that can do more than one job, such as an all-in-one food processor and mixer etc.
Dryers can be handy for those last-minute drying needs, but for the most part, you can dry your clothes and linen on a drying rack. This saves money, and reduces your energy usage.
Switch those energy-guzzling incandescent bulbs for LEDs and transform your home from energy-waster into energy-saver. If you need assistance in picking the right lighting, chat to a professional via the homify website, and get started immediately!
Instead of spending money eating out at restaurants, or meeting friends at that fancy new bar downtown, have your dinners and parties at home. You will not only save money, but you'll pick up some tips to host a fabulous party or event along the way.
Instead of filling your home with an array of books, CDs, DVDs and other media accessories, go digital and save yourself some space. It may seem expensive signing up to Netflix or another streaming service, but you will save a huge amount of money in the long run, as well as freeing up your shelf space.
Take some time to regularly remove and audit household items you no longer need. Sell or donate your unneeded odds and ends, and make a little extra pocket change, or help our your local community centre.
Your air-conditioner is a huge energy-waster and contributes the largest expense to your quarterly electricity bill. Although Singapore is unquestionably a humid, hot and air-conditioner-necessary city, you can try using fans in the evening, and opening doors when there is a cool breeze blowing.
Over-buying is a huge problem in most households, and can be particularly detrimental to small homes where space is limited. Think twice before you purchase, and save yourself some money.
Instead of spending a huge amount on your water bill, invest in some water-saving fittings for your bathroom and kitchen, and save yourself some cash. Additionally, cut back on long showers, help the environment, and again reduce your household water usage.
