A money-saving tip for every room of your home

Discovery Primea | Manila, Nelson W Design
Saving money not only reduces wastage within the home, but can provide other opportunities and advantages. Spending less within your dwelling means more disposable income to splurge on enjoyable pursuits such as family holidays, hobbies and time with friends. There is no doubt about it, we tend to waste a huge amount of money on simple things that could easily be altered and changed.

To learn more, and start cutting costs, we’ve found a money-saving tip for every room of your home. If you want to increase your savings, or reduce the financial impact on your bank balance, read on below!

1. The kitchen

Kitchen
Avoid food waste 

Every year the average household throws away a huge volume of food. This not only wastes money, but is terrible for the environment. Cut down on wastage in your kitchen by ensuring you use everything, and donate anything you don’t intend to use.

2. The bathroom

THE JACK WHITE HOUSE
Use your towels more than once

Generally, unless you work in a particularly dirty environment, there is no reason you can’t use your towels at least twice. Save water and hence money, by hanging them up to dry once you are finished, and reuse them again and again.

3. The bedroom

Scandustrial Theme
Turn down your air-conditioner at night

Instead on cranking the air-conditioner when you sleep, invest in thinner sheets, and avoid heavy quilts and other inappropriate bed linen.

4. The living room

Discovery Primea | Manila
Redecorate on a budget

Instead of employing expensive furniture, accessories and refreshing your space in a lavish and budget-ruining way, why not look for some inexpensive alternatives?

If you need help designing and decorating your home, you might find you actually save money by hiring a professional to assist with the overall scheme. If you want to get started today, find an expert via the homify website!

5. The terrace

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Grow your herbs

Instead of buying herbs and flowers, why not grow them yourself? Head to your local nursery and pick up a few varieties to get started. You will save money, as well as provide your outdoor space a gorgeously green and lush aesthetic.

6. The home office

AP Home Office - Sintra
AP Home Office—Sintra

Replace incandescent bulbs

Incandescent bulbs should be replaced for CFL or LED lights. These will last far longer, are available in a range of hues, and save you a huge amount on your electricity built in the long run.

7. The children's room

homify Classic style nursery/kids room
Donate and sell unwanted toys

Children grow at an alarming rate, and due to this, they often outgrow toys well before they are broken or worn out. Gather your kids’ unwanted goods and setup a garage/apartment sale, or alternatively donate them to free up space in their bedroom.

8. The home theatre

Mostra de decoração
Switch to a streaming service

Instead of purchasing DVDs, CDs and other media, sign up to a streaming service and save yourself money, as well as saving space on your shelves.

9. The dining room

homify Scandinavian style dining room
DIY your table linen

Forget spending a huge amount on new linen for your dining space, try your hand at a DIY and make yourself something individual, unique and satisfyingly homemade.

Want more fabulous tips and tricks? Check out: 10 tricks to give your living room a low-cost luxury makeover, and continue reading!

The playful Japanese home built for a family
How do you save money at home? We'd love to hear from you below!

