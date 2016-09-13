8 great kitchen layouts to try in your small home

A pleasant and easy-to-use kitchen has a huge impact on the life and soul of the home. After all, this is the place where you are (ideally) creating nourishing meals to fuel your life. But when you are working with a limited space, it takes a little extra ingenuity to make the most of a small kitchen. The basic kitchen layout is the one single factor that will really influence all other little choices. So today, we present 8 kitchen layouts to try in your small home. There's definitely something here to work in almost any small home…
Chances are that your small kitchen is a big part of the living room. In this case, a single line kitchen might work. This kind of layout works really well when teamed with a big kitchen island. It doesn't crowd the space too much, keeps the walkways free and makes this little home feel bright and easy.
Small kitchens are often lacking natural light and windows. If you have an apartment like this, perhaps you could use open shelving on one side to allow light to flow into the kitchen. The brighter a small space, the larger it feels too.
This tiny little kitchenette has a single-line layout. It probably acts as a passageway as well. In this case it's best to keep things simple. All you need to do is add a couple of high impact features like this bright yellow bench. The bench runs up the wall a little and makes the small kitchen feel that little bit more comfortable, brighter and more stylish.
This small kitchen has a really interesting layout. The central bench creates extra preparation space and also acts as a casual dining area. Note how the bench-style seating is designed to tuck neatly under the table to free up the walkway area.
It's often good to install a second countertop that faces the living room. If you do have space for this, consider hiding away the inevitable clutter with a two-levelled countertop. This also creates the opportunity for bench-style seating as well.
Many small homes have galley-style kitchens that act as passageways as well. In this case, the kitchen designers have added a two-level countertop and bench-style dining area. It doesn't intrude on the walkway and makes the kitchen feel like a separate area altogether.
If you have a little more space to work with, it's easy to overcrowd your small kitchen. Keep it simple by pushing the dining table against the wall like this.
This little kitchen has a slightly L-shaped layout. It really caught our eye because the broad beam to the left sort of encloses the little kitchen without taking up a lot of space. Note how the dramatic black colour theme really visually separates it from the rest of the decor too.
