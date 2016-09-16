Your browser is out-of-date.

9 simple ways to make your guests feel at home

April Kennedy April Kennedy
MULROY BAY, DONEGAL, CLAIRE HAMMOND INTERIORS
Loading admin actions …

Guests coming to stay? Well, chances are that you feel a mixture of excitement and just a tiny hint of dread. Because, if we're honest, it can be a bit of a strain to open your home up to others. When you're not running around trying to make your home presentable, you're worrying about how to ensure your guests have a good time. Well, let's just say that there are a few classy and lovely little things you can do to make the whole experience a lot easier. So come with us to explore 9 ways to make your guests feel at home. Who knows, you might magically turn into the perfect host!

1. A little basket of bathroom luxury

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

Collect a few bathroom accessories like little hotel soap bars and mini portions of shampoo, conditioner and moisturiser. Just pop them in a basket and pull it out when guests arrive. It will be their own little basket of luxury.

2. Lots of pillow options

Guest Bedroom CLAIRE HAMMOND INTERIORS
CLAIRE HAMMOND INTERIORS

Guest Bedroom

CLAIRE HAMMOND INTERIORS
CLAIRE HAMMOND INTERIORS
CLAIRE HAMMOND INTERIORS

Some guests might just fall into bed and sleep like a log. But plenty of others will really miss their own bed and might have a hard time getting a good night's sleep. Prepare a variety of soft and hard pillow options. Similarly give them the option of an extra light blanket or two.

3. Prepare the guest bedroom

Thames Quay, JHR Interiors
JHR Interiors

Thames Quay

JHR Interiors
JHR Interiors
JHR Interiors

Try to prepare the bedding before your guests arrive. That way they won't feel like an inconvenience watching you digging out sheets and such in the evening. When you're finished, pop a couple of fresh white flowers in a little bowl of water.

4. Reading matter

Coffee Table LUMI 65, Monkey Machine Magdalena Jasyk Bartczak
Monkey Machine Magdalena Jasyk Bartczak

Monkey Machine Magdalena Jasyk Bartczak
Monkey Machine Magdalena Jasyk Bartczak
Monkey Machine Magdalena Jasyk Bartczak

Grab a couple of magazines or books and spread them out in the guest bedroom or living room. They will help keep your guest occupied while you are busy preparing meals or caring for children. Even better, tailor the reading material to suit your guests tastes.

5. A spare bathrobe

Een nieuwe look voor je badkamer, Bath & Living
Bath &amp; Living

Bath & Living
Bath &amp; Living
Bath & Living

After showering, your guest will probably be sifting through luggage and generally feeling the pinch of their constrained circumstances. Set aside a spare bathrobe to give them an extra sense of luxury. It will definitely make them feel more at home.

6. Spare slippers

King of Cotton's Bathmats King of Cotton
King of Cotton

King of Cotton's Bathmats

King of Cotton
King of Cotton
King of Cotton

House slippers are another absolute must for your visitor. Cheap, white house slippers are really best because they'll look clean and (hopefully) unused. 

7. Breakfast supplies for early risers

CUCINA VITTORIA, ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960
ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960

ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960
ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960
ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960

Your guests may be early risers, so create a kitchen basket full of supplies for an early breakfast. Don't forget to include plates and cutlery as well.

8. Coffee and tea supplies

Coffee Bar, Atölye Çatı
Atölye Çatı

Atölye Çatı
Atölye Çatı
Atölye Çatı

If you have a guest bedroom, set up a small corner with tea and coffee supplies. This also helps ease the strain on yourself as well. If you have small children, your guests may love the option of having a refreshment in private too.

9. Scented candles

Hurricane Lamp The London Candle Company
The London Candle Company

Hurricane Lamp

The London Candle Company
The London Candle Company
The London Candle Company

The sense of smell is an important part of our experience in a home. Freshen up the guest bedroom—and your home—with scented candles. They'll add that magical touch to the visit for both of you!

Do you have any other tips on creating a welcoming home?

