9 simple ways to make your guests feel at home

Guests coming to stay? Well, chances are that you feel a mixture of excitement and just a tiny hint of dread. Because, if we're honest, it can be a bit of a strain to open your home up to others. When you're not running around trying to make your home presentable, you're worrying about how to ensure your guests have a good time. Well, let's just say that there are a few classy and lovely little things you can do to make the whole experience a lot easier. So come with us to explore 9 ways to make your guests feel at home. Who knows, you might magically turn into the perfect host!
Collect a few bathroom accessories like little hotel soap bars and mini portions of shampoo, conditioner and moisturiser. Just pop them in a basket and pull it out when guests arrive. It will be their own little basket of luxury.
Some guests might just fall into bed and sleep like a log. But plenty of others will really miss their own bed and might have a hard time getting a good night's sleep. Prepare a variety of soft and hard pillow options. Similarly give them the option of an extra light blanket or two.
Try to prepare the bedding before your guests arrive. That way they won't feel like an inconvenience watching you digging out sheets and such in the evening. When you're finished, pop a couple of fresh white flowers in a little bowl of water.
Grab a couple of magazines or books and spread them out in the guest bedroom or living room. They will help keep your guest occupied while you are busy preparing meals or caring for children. Even better, tailor the reading material to suit your guests tastes.
After showering, your guest will probably be sifting through luggage and generally feeling the pinch of their constrained circumstances. Set aside a spare bathrobe to give them an extra sense of luxury. It will definitely make them feel more at home.
House slippers are another absolute must for your visitor. Cheap, white house slippers are really best because they'll look clean and (hopefully) unused.
Your guests may be early risers, so create a kitchen basket full of supplies for an early breakfast. Don't forget to include plates and cutlery as well.
If you have a guest bedroom, set up a small corner with tea and coffee supplies. This also helps ease the strain on yourself as well. If you have small children, your guests may love the option of having a refreshment in private too.
The sense of smell is an important part of our experience in a home. Freshen up the guest bedroom—and your home—with scented candles. They'll add that magical touch to the visit for both of you!
