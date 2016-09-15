12 simple steps to a perfect minimalist home

Thanks to the internet, magazines and media, most of us are well aware of what a minimal interior looks and feels like. A post-war art movement, minimalism’s influence traversed many fields of both philosophy and practice, most remarkably through architectural and interior design. The admiration of minimalism commenced in late 1980s America and the UK. However, to learn more about the history of minimalism, we need to travel much further back in time, and to a completely different continent. With a focus on simplicity, functionality and an almost ‘zen-like’ spirituality, Japan is by far one of the founders of this popular and inimitable aesthetic.

Let’s face it, with its pared-back simplicity, and an ability to use the ‘less is more’ approach with seamless skill and poise, a minimalist interior is both chic and age-defiant. Today on homify we’re paying tribute to this incomparable style, and are going to provide you a few tricks to achieve it in your own home. Read on below and get started today with our 12 simple steps!