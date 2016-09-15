Your browser is out-of-date.

12 simple steps to a perfect minimalist home

homify Minimalist living room
Thanks to the internet, magazines and media, most of us are well aware of what a minimal interior looks and feels like. A post-war art movement, minimalism’s influence traversed many fields of both philosophy and practice, most remarkably through architectural and interior design. The admiration of minimalism commenced in late 1980s America and the UK. However, to learn more about the history of minimalism, we need to travel much further back in time, and to a completely different continent. With a focus on simplicity, functionality and an almost ‘zen-like’ spirituality, Japan is by far one of the founders of this popular and inimitable aesthetic.

Let’s face it, with its pared-back simplicity, and an ability to use the ‘less is more’ approach with seamless skill and poise, a minimalist interior is both chic and age-defiant. Today on homify we’re paying tribute to this incomparable style, and are going to provide you a few tricks to achieve it in your own home. Read on below and get started today with our 12 simple steps!

1. De-clutter and remove any unwanted items

homify Minimalist living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

As with many interior renovations, de-cluttering is the first step to achieving harmony and balance within your home. Pull on some rubber gloves and get to work removing any unnecessary or unwanted odds and ends. 

2. Maximise natural light within your space

Luxury Apartment Combination, Andrew Mikhael Architect Andrew Mikhael Architect Minimalist living room Solid Wood Beige
Andrew Mikhael Architect

Luxury Apartment Combination

Andrew Mikhael Architect
Andrew Mikhael Architect
Andrew Mikhael Architect

Natural light works wonderfully in minimalist interiors, where it can be used to create a welcoming and serene ambience. Choose light coloured window dressings, and if your dwelling is stuffy or closed off, employ mirrors to reflect the illumination deeper into the home. 

3. Add a splash of colour

homify Minimalist living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Minimalism doesn't have to be all-white, or all-black, it can benefit from a splash of colour in the form of furniture or accessories. 

4. Embrace patterns, textures and tones

homify Minimalist style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

When you want to keep things simple and avoid overloading the room with accoutrements and pieces of furniture, textures can provide interest and individuality. In this bathroom, the minimalist theme is sleek and appealing, with different tones and textures working magically to create a unique aesthetic. 

5. Choose your artificial light carefully

apartment V-21, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS VALENTIROV&PARTNERS Minimalist bedroom
VALENTIROV&amp;PARTNERS

apartment V-21

VALENTIROV&PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&amp;PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&PARTNERS

Work with the lighting in your home, and opt for indirect illumination where possible. Recessed lights work well, while direct lights can be used to highlight particular architectural features or angles within the room. 

6. Keep walkways free from furniture and accessories

Bridge Over Water, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
HYLA Architects

Bridge Over Water

HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects

Once again, it is crucial you avoid all clutter in your home, but particularly within any entrance points, corridors or hallways. 

7. Create your own version of minimalism

homify Scandinavian style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Get creative, break the rules and remember to impart your own style within the space. The more you personalise your property, the more it will provide you with a comfortable getaway and sense of serenity. 

8. Choose fitting free joinery

THE LIVIA homify Modern kitchen
homify

THE LIVIA

homify
homify
homify

When designing a minimalist kitchen, remember to keep surfaces clean, and opt for joinery that avoids embellishments or unnecessary fittings. 

9. Go for quality over quantity

CASA HARAS, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern living room
ESTUDIO GEYA

ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

The timeless minimalist mantra 'less is more' should be the basis for everything you choose to do within your home. Remember to also incorporate 'quality over quantity; to ensure time within your home is a sleek and luxurious affair. 

10. Get creative

Casa Tronador, Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Modern houses
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

Designers and architects often utilise different architectural lines and forms to create interest within the home. In this example, they have worked with different shapes and offered a creative alternative to traditional construction. 

11. Keep your floors clear

Meltzer Ames Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern living room
Specht Architects

Meltzer Ames Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

As well as minimising junk, clutter and chaotic mess in your home, you should also avoid keeping too many items on the floor. Instead ensure you have good storage options, and make sure everything has its place within your apartment or house. 

12. Opt for subdued hues

Интерьер IL, INT2architecture INT2architecture Minimalist nursery/kids room
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

Finally, when creating a minimalist home, you might want to consider a base palette of neutral and subdued hues. This doesn't mean you can't also have darker tones or bright shades, but a canvas of white or off-white will provide that inimitable minimal ambience. 

Did that inspire you to create a fabulously minimalist home? Keep reading here: 10 one-storey homes you'll wish were yours

How a dream home was built from nothing
Minimalism: love it or loathe it? Let us know below!

