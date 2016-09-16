7 inventive ways to divide your space

As us Singaporeans know only too well, tiny dwellings, compact homes and minute abodes offer little in the way of configurable floor plans. Due to their small and often limiting layout, this means they are commonly lacking in privacy, seclusion and definable living areas. However, even if you have a truly minuscule home, you can effectively employ different dividers within your home.
We’ve selected 7 inventive ways to easily divide your interior areas, while maintaining a stylish and enticing aesthetic. Check them out below, and start upgrading your property today!
Glass is one of the most popular building materials, and it's not difficult to see why—sleek, minimalist, clean and oozing potential, a glass partition is ideal for homeowners who desire a modern or minimalist aesthetic.
As an added benefit, glass won't obscure your natural light, meaning your home with stay light, bright and airy.
Indoor plants have been around for a while, but a new trend is starting to emerge. Employing plants as a method to divide interior space can easily offer a range of design options, as plants can be purchased in different heights, colours and degrees of maintenance.
Large tropical trees work particularly well in this instance, as they are low maintenance, and look fabulous.
To promote privacy, the architects of this room have incorporated semi-transparent doors. These doors offer segregation from the rest of the room, but also ensure natural light is unhindered.
Stylish, sophisticated and wonderfully practical, these moving partitions are sure to impress.
In-home libraries are a brilliant way to divide different areas within your home, but also come with the added benefit of providing a space to relax and read. Pair your library with decorative objects, ornaments and exciting pieces of curated objet d'art for an individual and unique room.
Want to efficiently divide space in your home? A placard could be the solution you're looking for. Small, sympathetic to open-plan dwellings and full of stylistic options, a placard is a versatile and unique option.
Go for something based on the size you have, and allow your placards to feature colour, patterns or even textures!
A different type of sliding partition, these rustic-modern doors are perfect for effectively separating a room.
If you want to keep your interior modern, opt for glass or sleek timber, while reclaimed wood can evoke a more vintage vibe.
When living in an apartment or house, one of the biggest issues is commonly the volume of storage. Instead of trying to utilise every corner and nook, consider employing a division wall that boasts storage space?
This example is neat and orderly, proving a room divider doesn't have to look out of place or cumbersome.
