7 inventive ways to divide your space

As us Singaporeans know only too well, tiny dwellings, compact homes and minute abodes offer little in the way of configurable floor plans. Due to their small and often limiting layout, this means they are commonly lacking in privacy, seclusion and definable living areas. However, even if you have a truly minuscule home, you can effectively employ different dividers within your home.

We’ve selected 7 inventive ways to easily divide your interior areas, while maintaining a stylish and enticing aesthetic. Check them out below, and start upgrading your property today!