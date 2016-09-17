8 apartment must-haves for under S$20

When you move into a new abode, choose to renovate your existing interior scheme, or simply want to give your dwelling a refresh, there are certain essentials you simply must purchase. However, many of these ‘essentials’ are also budget busters, which can cost a huge amount, and quickly ruin your resolve to save more and spend less.

However, as well as the expensive necessities such as large appliances, and main pieces of furniture, there are also several must-haves that are inexpensive and brilliant. Of course, this list can run into the hundreds, but we’ve collated our top 8 favourites, which you can purchase for under S$20. Check them out below, and add them to your shopping list immediately!