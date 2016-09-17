8 apartment must-haves for under S$20

When you move into a new abode, choose to renovate your existing interior scheme, or simply want to give your dwelling a refresh, there are certain essentials you simply must purchase. However, many of these ‘essentials’ are also budget busters, which can cost a huge amount, and quickly ruin your resolve to save more and spend less.
However, as well as the expensive necessities such as large appliances, and main pieces of furniture, there are also several must-haves that are inexpensive and brilliant. Of course, this list can run into the hundreds, but we’ve collated our top 8 favourites, which you can purchase for under S$20. Check them out below, and add them to your shopping list immediately!
Designers know the benefits of indirect light, and now you do too! For a tiny price (well under S$20) you can purchase a set of still on LED lighting strips. These are perfect for under the bed, underneath a cabinet, or in this case, to illuminate some stylish exposed kitchen shelving.
Tea towels are essential, and over time become shabby and unattractive. Head to your local homeware shop, and for a very small price to pay, purchase a fresh set to brighten your home.
Sometimes it's the little things we forget about when designing and decorating our homes. In this instance, I didn't realise how important a door stop was until I purchased one for my apartment.
Ideal in Singapore, where strong breezes often blow internal doors shut. So say goodbye to those Sumatra squalls and monsoon surges, with a stylish, sophisticated and utterly adorable door stop.
Herbs are brilliant for a new home, and can effortlessly brighten and existing one. For under S$20 you can purchase several planters for your kitchen windowsill, along with a few starter plants or herbs to get you on way to culinary completeness.
Can you ever really have too many throw rugs? We certainly don't think so! This inexpensive home accessory is a must-have to cuddle up to underneath the air-conditioner, with a hot tea and the latest film.
When you have guests visit, a good serving platter can make all the difference to your home's overall aesthetic and ambience! Instead of serving cheese, dip and other food on a standard plate, purchase something a little more special (yet still inexpensive!) and ensure your home is always a stylish party.
A tin of chalkboard paint is inexpensive, but can be utilised for a range of fabulous home DIY projects. Paint a feature wall you can write notes on, or get crafty and fashion your own neat place settings and coasters.
Instead of throwing your dirty clothing on the floor, or straight into the laundry, consider a stylish laundry basket that will add sophistication to your home, as well as many practical advantages. Laundry baskets come in a wide range of prices, starting from virtually nothing, to this neat example from Loaf, which is slightly more pricey.
