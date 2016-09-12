Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 planters that are great for small yards

Bethan Jones—homify Bethan Jones—homify
Battersea Basement & Full Refurbishment, Gullaksen Architects Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Loading admin actions …

Planters are the perfect solution for situations when you don’t have the space for a full-blown garden and don’t want to restrict yourself to small pots. Whether inside or outside, tasteful planters can add a completely different charm to the area they are placed in.

What's more; they are flexible too. You can place them on the floor, or hang them against walls or from the ceiling, depending upon their size and weight. So why not add a little bit of nature to your home with these cute garden accessories? Don’t believe us? Take a look at these 10 creative ideas to bring home planters even if you have a teeny tiny space to spare.

1. One-wall wonder

Casa AT, Cenit Arquitectos Cenit Arquitectos Modern garage/shed
Cenit Arquitectos

Cenit Arquitectos
Cenit Arquitectos
Cenit Arquitectos

This idea is perfect when you want to place planters inside the house or along the approach leading to your entrance. Pick an area that does not have a lot of furniture. Line one side with planters that reach up to the knee. The length of the planter will emphasize the beautiful plants you place in there. It might be unusual, but the final streamlined look will surely turn out to be beautiful.

2. Up on the wall

Jardines con maceteros y más..., EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

If there isn’t enough space on the floors, the wall is your limit! Built-in wall planters are perfect for small spaces with empty walls. You can adorn one wall with planters and arrange them in a way so that they form a cohesive design. Pick plants which don’t require much watering, so that the moisture doesn’t seep through and damage the surrounding walls.

3. Weird floor patterns

homify Colonial style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Placing planters on a floor might seem like obstruction of the walking area. But with careful planning, you can introduce certain sections in the floor which can behave like planters as shown above. These need not be too high, and this way you won’t land up with a garden which hinders free movement. Use short plants for these planters and you will fall in love with the arrangement.

4. Spaces in between

Mostra de Ambientes de Sete Lagoas - Cozinha Gourmet e Área Livre de Lazer, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern garden
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

We bet you haven’t thought of an idea like this ever. Lining the entire garden floor or any other surface with sleek tiles which will act as small planters is perfect when you want to create an entire field of greenery. To achieve this unique look, you can also consult a landscape designer for more guidance.

5. Combination of plants and pots

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Tiny spaces call for innovative ideas. If you want to create a green space in your home, but are short on space, make use of a combination of planters, pots and hanging pots. The planters can take up the corner space, while the hanging pots can be arranged wherever the wall allows for a hook.

6. White vistas

Casa Bissu, Paisaje Radical Paisaje Radical Modern garden
Paisaje Radical

Paisaje Radical
Paisaje Radical
Paisaje Radical

Can’t figure out how to fit traditional planters into your extremely modern home? Fear not, because customised planters or flower beds can be created by designers and architects. Check out the fluid designs shown above for inspiration. This pristine white and green vista was rendered by the architects at Punto A Punto Arquitectura in Celaya.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Levelled planters

SC-152, DF ARQUITECTOS DF ARQUITECTOS Modern garden
DF ARQUITECTOS

DF ARQUITECTOS
DF ARQUITECTOS
DF ARQUITECTOS

Blessed are those who have a big enough terrace or garden with two levels. We advise that you make the most of this space by placing planters on both levels to create the perfect garden for your home. One level can be for decorative plants and the other can house your own vegetable garden.

8. Planters, planters everywhere

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

Placing planters around the perimeter of any open space in your home or apartment is just what you need to enjoy your garden fully. Don’t worry about cutting down on the available space, use long planters that stick to the wall and will leave you with enough space for introducing furniture and a campfire too!

9. Relax amidst planters

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Gullaksen Architects

Moroccan style garden

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

Placing planters on any three sides of your terrace or garden, leaving one side open creates a great space to relax in. The open side can lead into the house or apartment. This kind of placement gives you a garden, while maintaining enough space for movement around the terrace.

10. Give them a little height

Palissade IdeAL bois composite aluminium, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Modern garden
Deck-linéa

Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa

Planters can also be placed on top of boundary walls to save space on the floor. This way, your plants get enough sunlight to grow and flourish too. And this also allows you to grow a wider variety of plants, since you are not limited by the constraints of space and lack of sunlight.

So, what are you waiting for? Pick the idea that suits your need the most and make the most of planters for a lovely garden! Here's another ideabook that might pique your interest: 7 amazing indoor garden ideas to try.

Original article by Payel Mukherjee for homify.com

The astonishing revamp of a dull apartment
Which of these planters would you choose for your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks