10 planters that are great for small yards

Planters are the perfect solution for situations when you don’t have the space for a full-blown garden and don’t want to restrict yourself to small pots. Whether inside or outside, tasteful planters can add a completely different charm to the area they are placed in.

What's more; they are flexible too. You can place them on the floor, or hang them against walls or from the ceiling, depending upon their size and weight. So why not add a little bit of nature to your home with these cute garden accessories? Don’t believe us? Take a look at these 10 creative ideas to bring home planters even if you have a teeny tiny space to spare.