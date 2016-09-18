Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 of the best bedroom designs for your home

press profile homify press profile homify
2-к квартира для молодой семьи, BRO Design Studio BRO Design Studio Minimalist bedroom
Loading admin actions …

What makes the best bedroom? Is it the linen, the placement of furniture, or the accessories? Perhaps it is something less tangible such as the intrinsic aesthetic sensibilities that exude from within a room; the ambience, atmosphere and aura of the space. Essentially, the best bedroom depends wholly on the occupant and owner of the home. For some, the ideal sleeping quarters might encompass a sense of minimalism and Zen simplicity – for others, it might be an overstuffed bed, plenty of throw cushions and a feeling of warm homeliness.

To cover all bases, and ensure everyone finds a design they are sure to covet, we’ve gathered our 12 favourites. From sleek and modern bedrooms, to whimsical romantic hideaways, there is definitely something for all tastes and preferences. Check the out below and grab a few ideas for your new bedroom!

1. Simple luxury

Scandustrial Theme homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

Scandustrial Theme

homify
homify
homify

Our first bedroom is wonderfully luxurious, but still presents a modest and chic aesthetic. It is simple, timeless and boasts an enviable combination of timber furniture and a bright colour scheme.

2. Tropical opulence

homify Colonial style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Escape to the Caribbean with this wonderful tropical bedroom that oozes Colonial glamour. With heavy furniture and drapes, a rich colour scheme and crisp white sheets, this space would be difficult to leave each morning!

3. Space-efficient sleeping

Cobertura Freguesia, fpr Studio fpr Studio Scandinavian style bedroom White
fpr Studio

fpr Studio
fpr Studio
fpr Studio

Beautiful bedrooms can also be practical bedrooms. This next example is a brilliant combination of both, with ample storage and a light-filled atmosphere. 

4. Romantic and sumptuous

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern style bedroom
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Romantic, sumptuous and utterly indulgent, this gorgeous space is truly one-of-a-kind! The four-poster bed takes centre stage, while the high gloss white floor brings an element of opulence to the rustic aesthetic. 

5. The bed cave

Quintana 4598, IR arquitectura IR arquitectura Modern style bedroom Wood White
IR arquitectura

IR arquitectura
IR arquitectura
IR arquitectura

Part bed and part cubby house, this huge adult sleeping space is filled with a sense of playfulness. Simply pull the hidden stair from the cupboard below, climb aboard and head off to sleepy town. 

6. The bedroom and workspace

Decora Líder Belo Horizonte - Quarto da Blogueira de Moda, Lider Interiores Lider Interiores Modern style bedroom
Lider Interiores

Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores
Lider Interiores

Often a bedroom has to satisfy multiple uses and needs. In this instance a small study area and workspace has been included. Practical and stylish, it works seamlessly to provide a usable, multi-purpose space. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Light, airy and serene

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Tiled bedrooms are perfect for a hot city such as Singapore, as they constantly provide a cooling ambience, as well as lowering the temperature of the room. This bedroom is bright and inviting, with enough colourful features to feel cheerful and lively. 

8. Sophisticated and timeless

2-к квартира для молодой семьи, BRO Design Studio BRO Design Studio Minimalist bedroom
BRO Design Studio

BRO Design Studio
BRO Design Studio
BRO Design Studio

For that truly sophisticated feeling in your bedroom you need three things; wall art, modular or built-in furniture, and a neutral, timeless colour scheme. This room succeeds with all of those things, and is effortlessly alluring in the process. 

9. Room for two

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

To accommodate two children or teenagers, designers have opted for a bunk bed in this beautiful bedroom. Not your standard bunk setup, this room is sleek and trendy, with a sense of luxury and age-defiance. 

10. The loft bed

Laurel, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern nursery/kids room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

To free up space in this bedroom, the sleeping surface has been placed at a loft height. In doing so, the underneath area opens up to form a private study space, which is perfect for adults or children of all ages. 

11. The perfect play space

Conoce esta Casa Estilo Nórdico [Barcelona], A! Emotional living & work A! Emotional living & work Teen bedroom
A! Emotional living &amp; work

A! Emotional living & work
A! Emotional living &amp; work
A! Emotional living & work

Let's not forget the little ones in our lives! This child's room is truly spectacular. Boasting a dual sleeping platform, as well as an additional bunk that can be used for playing or guests, this room is wonderfully inviting.

12. A colourful teenagers retreat

homify Eclectic style nursery/kids room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Finally, this teenager's room is remarkably colour and enchanting, with a bright colour scheme of reds and whites. Offering a study space, double bed, and enough fab features to keep any teen busy, it is definitely one of the best bedrooms we've seen. 

Want to keep reading? Check out: 12 beautiful wabi-sabi Japanese bedrooms and learn more about domestic design and decoration!

8 apartment must-haves for under S$20
Would any of these bedrooms work in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks