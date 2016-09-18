12 of the best bedroom designs for your home

What makes the best bedroom? Is it the linen, the placement of furniture, or the accessories? Perhaps it is something less tangible such as the intrinsic aesthetic sensibilities that exude from within a room; the ambience, atmosphere and aura of the space. Essentially, the best bedroom depends wholly on the occupant and owner of the home. For some, the ideal sleeping quarters might encompass a sense of minimalism and Zen simplicity – for others, it might be an overstuffed bed, plenty of throw cushions and a feeling of warm homeliness.

To cover all bases, and ensure everyone finds a design they are sure to covet, we’ve gathered our 12 favourites. From sleek and modern bedrooms, to whimsical romantic hideaways, there is definitely something for all tastes and preferences. Check the out below and grab a few ideas for your new bedroom!