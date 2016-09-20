9 household items you can easily upcycle

We live in a throwaway society; a world where something is tossed and trashed as soon as it is deemed old or worthwhile. Unfortunately, this comes as a heavy cost to the environment, which bears the burden of lifetimes of landfill related waste. The good news is, we don’t have to throw away everything, and opt for the fastest and quickest replacement. Instead of throwing things away, we can reuse, repurpose and upcycle.

If you're like us, you probably have a load of old, ‘useless’ domestic miscellany hanging around the house. These items can be given a new lease on life, in addition to helping the environment and saving you money. Check them out below, and next time you go to throw out a household item, think twice!