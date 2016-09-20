9 household items you can easily upcycle

We live in a throwaway society; a world where something is tossed and trashed as soon as it is deemed old or worthwhile. Unfortunately, this comes as a heavy cost to the environment, which bears the burden of lifetimes of landfill related waste. The good news is, we don’t have to throw away everything, and opt for the fastest and quickest replacement. Instead of throwing things away, we can reuse, repurpose and upcycle.
If you're like us, you probably have a load of old, ‘useless’ domestic miscellany hanging around the house. These items can be given a new lease on life, in addition to helping the environment and saving you money. Check them out below, and next time you go to throw out a household item, think twice!
Almost everyone we know has an old mirror lying in their home somewhere. These are often dowdy and unattractive, offering nothing more than clutter to an already jam-packed dwelling. Upcycle these mirrors with a fresh coat of paint and transition them to the main room of your home. We love the bright, white hue that has been added to this vintage freestanding mirror above!
Timber crates have had a resurgence in popularity lately, and these days they are a chic and uber-trendy accessory for your home. So, instead of letting them get thrown away, pick up some wooden crates and turn them into a new domestic feature.
We love timber crates repurposed as bookshelves, coffee tables, and even as a stylish vintage holder for your equally trendy vinyl records.
Along the same lines as timber crates, wooden pallets are great throwaway items to save and reuse. Whether you have received some pallets after you've bought something, or have simply seen some left in the street, they can be turned into coffee tables, vertical gardens and much, much more!
Old pillows and floor cushions often become shabby and unusable over time. However, they needn't go to waste. Show your furry friends that you care by fashioning a new bed or mattress for their sleeping space from your old pillows. You might sew a few together, or simply recover them in a more hard-wearing fabric. Your pets will love you, and you will have saved some money too.
Old bath towels ruin the sleek aesthetic of your wash space, but thankfully can be easily upcycled. If you have a Swiffer mop, or a similar cleaning instrument that requires pads, you're in luck! Cut your old towels into strips, attach some Velcro, and away you go with your inexpensive sweeping and mopping tool.
Old metal barrels can be stylishly repurposed to offer your home a new and exciting feature. I have seen these barrels turned into wonderful slow-cook rotisseries, but this is often a little inconvenient for apartment life. An alternative is to create a stylish bar such as the example above. Take some cues from this design and get started on a neat weekend DIY!
Tin cans can be repurposed as pencil holders, toothbrush holders, but also look great as light fittings. Add an industrial edge to your home with a tin can light fitting today!
Hessian sacks make great floor cushions and can also be used to create small stools and seats. Only basic sewing is required, and you will have a stylish place to rest, relax and rejuvenate.
Our last example is a great illustration of ingenuity and innovation. Here a snowboard has been repurposed as a kitchen shelf, adding playfulness and style to the kitchen. Look at utilising old skateboards, skis or other sporting items, and update your kitchen with pizzazz.
To keep reading, we recommend checking out: https://www.homify.sg/ideabooks/1347031/the-astonishing-revamp-of-a-dull-apartment