10 essential household items you definitely need

Setting up a new home for the first time? If so, you've probably been considering how to go about finding the best furnishings and decorations. Of course, it's often the little essential household items that are so easy to forget—like a bottle opener for that first bottle of champagne on moving day! So, here at homify we have created a list of 10 essential household items. Of course, it's not a complete list, but it's certainly one with a whole host of little items that will help you get started!
A comfy seat is just about the most basic household item to get you started. It could be a few kitchen chairs with cushions or even a fold-out sofa. You'll need somewhere to put your feet up after moving day!
Power outages certainly aren't as frequent as they used to be. But a torch or solar powered lamp is certainly an essential. It will be invaluable for times of emergency and of course, it will probably prove very handy while you're still navigating the lighting of your new home.
Many apartments are sold and rented with shower curtains. But no one wants to really touch pre-used shower curtains no matter how clean they look! White is always a good choice, but you might experiment with some colour too. It could provide the perfect touch of colour to a little bathroom.
A bed frame and mattress is another essential purchase. It's surprising how many people buy furniture the wrong size. So be sure to check your measurements beforehand. Don't forget that you'll need walkway space around both sides as well.
Aside from the bottle opener, you'll need some kitchen utensils. A wooden spoon, spatula, a couple of knives and some basic cutlery would be a nice housewarming gift. Eventually you'll need a thick-bottomed fry pan and a couple of saucepans too. If you want to look further, invest in some nesting bowls. They save a whole lot of space.
Now style and decoration may not seem like an essential at first. But consider how important it is to make the apartment feel like home. A couple of striking personal objects, artworks or favourite throw-overs will go a long way towards easing the pain of the transition period. Moving house is said to be one of the more stressful events in one's life so it's important to take care of yourself!
In the early days of setting up home, it's all too easy to let your place get into a mess. A laundry basket is one overlooked item that can really help keep everything nice and orderly.
A small box or basket of cleaning supplies will be invaluable in a new home. Some people may like to give a new home an extra polish before setting up. If not, the supplies will certainly come in handy once the move is over. Consider including a bottle of white vinegar. It can be used to naturally clean a huge range of surfaces.
A good solid wooden table can do double duty as a dining table and study area. It could even be used to create extra kitchen preparation space as well. If the apartment is small, consider investing in a small round table. The round design saves a surprising amount of space.
A new home will instantly feel cheery and healthy with a couple of potted plants. They have a large impact for a relatively low price. Finally, they will help clean the air and make everything feel bright and welcoming too!
