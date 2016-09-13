Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 essential household items you definitely need

April Kennedy April Kennedy
DIE TROPENSCHÖNHEITEN – ZIMMERPFLANZEN DES MONATS MAI, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping
Loading admin actions …

Setting up a new home for the first time? If so, you've probably been considering how to go about finding the best furnishings and decorations. Of course, it's often the little essential household items that are so easy to forget—like a bottle opener for that first bottle of champagne on moving day! So, here at homify we have created a list of 10 essential household items. Of course, it's not a complete list, but it's certainly one with a whole host of little items that will help you get started!

1. A comfy seat

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style living room
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

A comfy seat is just about the most basic household item to get you started. It could be a few kitchen chairs with cushions or even a fold-out sofa. You'll need somewhere to put your feet up after moving day!

2. A lamp

Torch S1, Sylvain WILLENZ Sylvain WILLENZ BedroomLighting
Sylvain WILLENZ

Sylvain WILLENZ
Sylvain WILLENZ
Sylvain WILLENZ

Power outages certainly aren't as frequent as they used to be. But a torch or solar powered lamp is certainly an essential. It will be invaluable for times of emergency and of course, it will probably prove very handy while you're still navigating the lighting of your new home.

3. Shower curtains

Die Wohlfühloase in den eigenen vier Wänden: Badezimmer, benuta GmbH benuta GmbH BathroomTextiles & accessories
benuta GmbH

benuta GmbH
benuta GmbH
benuta GmbH

Many apartments are sold and rented with shower curtains. But no one wants to really touch pre-used shower curtains no matter how clean they look! White is always a good choice, but you might experiment with some colour too. It could provide the perfect touch of colour to a little bathroom.

4. Bed frame and mattress

Natürliche Wohntextilien für einen Scandi-Look, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop BedroomAccessories & decoration
Baltic Design Shop

Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop

A bed frame and mattress is another essential purchase. It's surprising how many people buy furniture the wrong size. So be sure to check your measurements beforehand. Don't forget that you'll need walkway space around both sides as well.

5. Kitchen utensils

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS KitchenCabinets & shelves
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Aside from the bottle opener, you'll need some kitchen utensils. A wooden spoon, spatula, a couple of knives and some basic cutlery would be a nice housewarming gift. Eventually you'll need a thick-bottomed fry pan and a couple of saucepans too. If you want to look further, invest in some nesting bowls. They save a whole lot of space.

6. Something stylish

homify ArtworkPictures & paintings
homify

homify
homify
homify

Now style and decoration may not seem like an essential at first. But consider how important it is to make the apartment feel like home. A couple of striking personal objects, artworks or favourite throw-overs will go a long way towards easing the pain of the transition period. Moving house is said to be one of the more stressful events in one's life so it's important to take care of yourself!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Laundry basket

Bathroom homify Modern bathroom
homify

Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

In the early days of setting up home, it's all too easy to let your place get into a mess. A laundry basket is one overlooked item that can really help keep everything nice and orderly.

8. A box of cleaning supplies

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A small box or basket of cleaning supplies will be invaluable in a new home. Some people may like to give a new home an extra polish before setting up. If not, the supplies will certainly come in handy once the move is over. Consider including a bottle of white vinegar. It can be used to naturally clean a huge range of surfaces.

9. A table

Hogar familiar en Badalona, Dröm Living Dröm Living Classic style dining room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

A good solid wooden table can do double duty as a dining table and study area. It could even be used to create extra kitchen preparation space as well. If the apartment is small, consider investing in a small round table. The round design saves a surprising amount of space.

10. Potted plants

DIE TROPENSCHÖNHEITEN – ZIMMERPFLANZEN DES MONATS MAI, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

A new home will instantly feel cheery and healthy with a couple of potted plants. They have a large impact for a relatively low price. Finally, they will help clean the air and make everything feel bright and welcoming too!

For more home inspiration, check out 9 money-saving tricks for small homes.

How 3 tiny apartments maximised their space
What do you think of the essentials we've covered today?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks