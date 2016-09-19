8 clever storage solutions for small homes

When decorating and designing a compact dwelling, it is crucial you think about the furniture and storage that will accompany your home. Storage is an oft-neglected necessity within an apartment or small abode, but it contributes hugely to the overall functionality of the property. Without adequate storage space, individuals often find their homes filled with clutter, mess and in a chaotic state. Luckily, this can easily be mitigated through the use of clever and innovative storage.

To provide you with a few ideas, inspirational examples and stylish options, we’ve gathered 8 different demonstrations of clever interior storage to suit a range of small homes. Check them out below to ensure your property is highly functional, sophisticated, and of course, clutter free!