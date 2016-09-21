9 amazing terraces you'll wish were yours

An outdoor terrace is a hot commodity in a busy city such as Singapore. With space at an absolute premium, your exterior balcony, deck or garden is a luxurious escape from the often hectic, bustling world below. As Singapore sits firmly one degree north of the equator, it is easy to become accustomed to humid, hot and summery vibes. An outdoor area is not only a private getaway from a frenetic metropolis, but also a place to host your friends, get together with family, and spend time away from the confines of four walls.

In honour of these fabulous exterior spaces, we’re going to take a look at 9 beautiful, private and secluded hideaways. These terraces are the cream of the crop, the absolute best of the best, envy-worthy abodes. Check them out below, and get ready to swoon!