9 amazing terraces you'll wish were yours

Ibiza House , TG Studio
An outdoor terrace is a hot commodity in a busy city such as Singapore. With space at an absolute premium, your exterior balcony, deck or garden is a luxurious escape from the often hectic, bustling world below. As Singapore sits firmly one degree north of the equator, it is easy to become accustomed to humid, hot and summery vibes. An outdoor area is not only a private getaway from a frenetic metropolis, but also a place to host your friends, get together with family, and spend time away from the confines of four walls.

In honour of these fabulous exterior spaces, we’re going to take a look at 9 beautiful, private and secluded hideaways. These terraces are the cream of the crop, the absolute best of the best, envy-worthy abodes. Check them out below, and get ready to swoon!

1. An interplay of architectural lines and light

Well of Light, HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects

Well of Light

HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects

To kick things off we take a peek at this impressively designed exterior terrace space. Oozing appeal and a sense of sophistication, the architects have effortlessly managed to work with the natural light, along with the different shapes and forms of the structure.

2. Serene, peaceful and segregated

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Next up, we head inside a wonderful multi-storey terrace that utilises its height to create privacy from the outside world. Beautifully replete with natural stone, this stunning space is casual and liveable. 

3. The ultimate compact terrace

Apartamento 13, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

If you are working with a compact area you are going to want to take a look at this next balcony-cum-terrace. Slim line and fabulous, the floating, wall-mounted furniture adds to the sense of spaciousness. 

4. The perfect place to entertain

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

Do you like to entertain friends under the warm evening sun? If the answer is yes, you'll adore this all-in-one living, cooking and dining area!

5. Tranquillity and harmony

Bedroom 3 Terrace
TG Studio

Bedroom 3 Terrace

TG Studio
TG Studio
TG Studio

With a Mediterranean vibe and ambience, this stone walled terrace offers privacy, seclusion and solace, away from the harsh hustle and bustle of city life. 

6. Neutral hues and relaxing surfaces

White Light, Francesca Ignani Interiors
Francesca Ignani Interiors

Francesca Ignani Interiors
Francesca Ignani Interiors
Francesca Ignani Interiors

In this next example, the designers have opted for a neutral, serene set of hues. Working with these muted tones, the aura is one of tranquility and serenity. 

7. Lake-side luxury

Cliff Dwelling, Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Cliff Dwelling

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Truly one of our favourite spaces, this renovated lake-side dwelling boasts an impressive deck and terrace, with all of the trimmings. Private, stylish, and yet still casual enough to rest and relax, this design takes the cake. 

8. Opulence in Hong Kong

Magazine editorial - House in Sai Kung by Millimeter
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Heading to Hong Kong, our next outdoor terrace is stunningly opulent. With a long twin-width lap pool, this extravagant and magnificent dwelling is unquestionably one-of-a-kind. 

9. The terrace with a bar

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

For our last exterior terrace, we take a peek at a more humble setup. Here the kitchen can be opened up to the outside garden area, adding a cohesive connectivity for occupants and kitchen users alike. 

What do you look for in an outdoor terrace space? 

