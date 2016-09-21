9 amazing terraces you'll wish were yours

An outdoor terrace is a hot commodity in a busy city such as Singapore. With space at an absolute premium, your exterior balcony, deck or garden is a luxurious escape from the often hectic, bustling world below. As Singapore sits firmly one degree north of the equator, it is easy to become accustomed to humid, hot and summery vibes. An outdoor area is not only a private getaway from a frenetic metropolis, but also a place to host your friends, get together with family, and spend time away from the confines of four walls.
In honour of these fabulous exterior spaces, we’re going to take a look at 9 beautiful, private and secluded hideaways. These terraces are the cream of the crop, the absolute best of the best, envy-worthy abodes. Check them out below, and get ready to swoon!
To kick things off we take a peek at this impressively designed exterior terrace space. Oozing appeal and a sense of sophistication, the architects have effortlessly managed to work with the natural light, along with the different shapes and forms of the structure.
Next up, we head inside a wonderful multi-storey terrace that utilises its height to create privacy from the outside world. Beautifully replete with natural stone, this stunning space is casual and liveable.
If you are working with a compact area you are going to want to take a look at this next balcony-cum-terrace. Slim line and fabulous, the floating, wall-mounted furniture adds to the sense of spaciousness.
Do you like to entertain friends under the warm evening sun? If the answer is yes, you'll adore this all-in-one living, cooking and dining area!
With a Mediterranean vibe and ambience, this stone walled terrace offers privacy, seclusion and solace, away from the harsh hustle and bustle of city life.
In this next example, the designers have opted for a neutral, serene set of hues. Working with these muted tones, the aura is one of tranquility and serenity.
Truly one of our favourite spaces, this renovated lake-side dwelling boasts an impressive deck and terrace, with all of the trimmings. Private, stylish, and yet still casual enough to rest and relax, this design takes the cake.
Heading to Hong Kong, our next outdoor terrace is stunningly opulent. With a long twin-width lap pool, this extravagant and magnificent dwelling is unquestionably one-of-a-kind.
For our last exterior terrace, we take a peek at a more humble setup. Here the kitchen can be opened up to the outside garden area, adding a cohesive connectivity for occupants and kitchen users alike.
On which terrace would you most like to spend your time?