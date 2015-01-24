Incorporating mirrored furniture in your home

As far as wall additions go in an interior design situation, mirrors are a designer’s best friend. Is there anywhere in a domestic space where mirrors can’t work their magic? Ok, so a few Feng Shui practitioners out there might have a bit to say about the where and the how, but the fact remains—mirrors are one of the most diverse, versatile and aesthetically pleasant things you can add to your home, whether it be a lounge, kitchen, dining room or living space. However, mirrors really play their ace in spaces of a more confined and restricted nature—creating the illusion of more room, mirrors open up the vibe and feel of an otherwise cosy area and work well to amplify its apparent size. For those with cloistered domestic confines, don’t worry about the lack of room—some well-placed mirror action can tend to your need. On the other hand, for those with ample space, mirrors can be a striking and gorgeous addition in their own right.

Whatever the case, take a stroll through the following great examples of magical domestic mirror additions and spruce up the spaces you’ve got with a ‘little light reflection’.