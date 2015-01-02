Fun home entertainment ideas

While the festive period is generally filled with social engagements and family gatherings, in the middle of it all you might just get a few days off to relax, lie on the couch with a good movie, or keep yourself occupied with hobbies that you enjoy, but that you mightn’t have much time for during the rest of the year. If you are kicking back at home over the festive period, or if you just feel that, say, you want your home entertainment to stretch beyond a TV or a good book, then we have a selection of great, fun home entertainment and games designs and ideas for you below to browse and be inspired by.
Small homes and apartments, by necessity, radically change our habits and our relationships with space. Crammed into a limited space, we can sometimes feel overcrowded, frustrated and hemmed-in. That’s where the Armadillo comes in: to offer that all-important few square metres of personal space. Perfect for watching movies over Christmas; and when the season is over, super-useful as somewhere quiet and set-apart to work in. Foldable and easy to carry and store, it can be set up anywhere in the home when you need some peace and quiet.
Video games and other modern home entertainment gadgets are great, but they can sometimes be a little anti-social. Table football is a classic, and with good reason. Lots of fun for all the family, and for groups of friends, it encourages sociability and good-natured competition. Get a table football tournament going and your friends will flock to your home to take part, hang out, and have fun. An added bonus with a table football table is that it will fit in a corner of a living room, and given their cool, retro vibe, they’ll add to, rather than detract from, your room’s style.
Possibly a controversial option, depending on your neighbours and the people who live with you, but a drum kit spells hours of fun for young and old alike. Adults can do their best Keith Moon impressions, while kids will just enjoy making a racket. To keep the noise down, get a pair of headphones and then you can play along to your heart’s content at any time of the day or night.
For all those who love basketball, but who might lack the outside space for a standard net set-up: Lazy Basketball by Italian designer Emanuele Magini. A basketball net has been integrated into the metal frame of a chair, meaning you can shoot hoops without leaving your seat. Perhaps not the best idea to set this chair up at your desk, in case a stray basketball should smash your computer, it’s a fun idea for a games or living room. A simple design combined with sinuous lines and a colourful basket give it a very appealing appearance, and it’s certainly sure to be a talking-point!
The pool table is the games room classic. Pool tables are available in all sorts of shapes, sizes and styles, but we love the modern, organic form of this cool black one. If you have the space for a games room, then it’d be a crime to not include a pool table as part of it.
Ping pong, or tabletennis, originated in England in the 1870s as an outgrowth of tennis. Some say that tennis players invented ping pong as a miniaturised, indoor version of their sport, using pool or dining room tables as their ‘courts’. This funky Ping Pong Play Quantum table features LED lighting and a remote control to bring a bit of disco to your gameplay.