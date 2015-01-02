Fun home entertainment ideas

While the festive period is generally filled with social engagements and family gatherings, in the middle of it all you might just get a few days off to relax, lie on the couch with a good movie, or keep yourself occupied with hobbies that you enjoy, but that you mightn’t have much time for during the rest of the year. If you are kicking back at home over the festive period, or if you just feel that, say, you want your home entertainment to stretch beyond a TV or a good book, then we have a selection of great, fun home entertainment and games designs and ideas for you below to browse and be inspired by.