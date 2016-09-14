The playful Japanese home built for a family

The super-cute look of a peaked roof adds a quintessentially cosy feel to a home—but what if you incorporate the look indoors? Well, you might end up with a home like the one we will explore today. This wooden family abode has a series of unique peaked doorways that create a slightly whimsical look and make us think of fairytales and playhouses. The home is definitely one for children, but adults will also love the simple Scandinavian-style functionality of the design too. So if you're ready to fall in love with yet another interior, come with us on a tour through a series of beautiful photos. Finally, we should add that this project comes to us courtesy of Japanese architects Alts Design office. We love their work!
The doorways have been designed with a peaked shape that is replicated throughout the home. In the living room here we have the largest doorway that leads to the dining area and beyond that—towards the kitchen. Like many Japanese homes, this one has been designed with a slight shift in the floor level. This is used to separate the spaces and encourage one to acknowledge the shift in focus when moving from one activity to another.
The playful, playhouse feel of the home is accentuated by the prevalent use of wood. The wooden staircase looks sturdy and capable of withstanding the bumps and spills of a child-friendly living. Note how your eye is drawn towards the huge range of heights in the room. We have a step up towards the kitchen, more steps on the staircase and an open internal window on the upper floor. The home is relatively small, but this element makes it feel cosy, free and playful.
The galley-style kitchen also doubles as a passageway to the cute little study and a casual dining or work area. A bar-style bench has been installed to shield the kitchen bench from view. It also helps separate the two living zones from each other. Finally, note the brilliant turquoise blue colour of the hallway in the background. It almost looks like an optical illusion.
The bench-style dining area in the kitchen would be the perfect space for children to study or play while their parents are cooking. It has a lovely blackboard and space for inspiring quotes. It's also well out of reach too! This is a good choice for those with small children who still need some adult supervision.
On the upper level we have a narrow wooden mezzanine. The wall is formed by a series of loose wooden boards and it has a friendly, sturdy feel. Check out the deep wooden storage shelves that provide lots of room for plants, books and other personal objects. Also, note the combination wooden materials used within this one space. This is not something you would often see in European-style interiors. It reflects the idea of imperfection that plays a big part of Japanese design.
If you found the interior intriguing, you might be surprised to see the simple white facade. It's totally unassuming. It's also extremely private and we are surprised to see it's built on a narrow block in a densely built area. This of course means that the internal windows and internal focus have been hugely successful. After all, it certainly felt like a light, bright and totally private home.
