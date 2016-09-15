How a dream home was built from nothing

Cocooned by glass, the home’s interior design also reflects the neat Scandinavian elements found in the facade. The beige sofa is dotted with colourful cushions and a slim metal coffee tables sits in front. The acrylic swing with its green cushion is a futuristic addition, while the picnic-style dining table can be seen serenely in the distance. The expansive look of the space is thanks to the pale-hued flooring and spectacular walls of glass.

