The dream apartment full of simple ideas

Let's just say, right off the bat, that the house we will explore on today's 360° project is out-and-out envy-worthy. Not just because it's a gorgeous penthouse, but because it's a penthouse that enjoys stunning views of the fabulous old city of Barcelona where it is located!
Designed by Room Global, this top-floor dream house with 120sqm was recently refurbished; it opts for a modern, minimalist approach that highlights wood as its primary material, and has been designed in a manner so as to ensure that every room has an abundance of natural light and is spacious and airy. Another bonus? There are two large terraces where the owners can host dinners and parties while offering their guests an unparalleled view of the city. See for yourself!
Here, we see the interiors of the penthouse from one of the two terraces. Notice the different kind of wood types and grains that are used here—on the terrace deck, we see a more aged, weathered wood while the interior sticks to good old polished honey oak flooring. We love how the wooden window frame literally frames the interiors of the house like a picture! A broad wooden window 'sill' allows the owners to lay out a few cushions right there, especially on those days when the weather doesn't permit a terrace lounge.
From this view, we can also see the open-plan layout that keeps it fluid and allows light to travel through the entire space.
With a terrace like that, you can be sure that a majority of the owners' time will be spent here! Take a look at the unusual window design here, which are essentially simply large glass panes framed with wood that can be kept open. That is to say, there is nothing to mar your views here!
The living room is stripped down to the essentials but retains a cosy aesthetic. A wooden deck (which continues as part of the window 'sill') forms the base for a comfy couch. The white surfaces everywhere else acts as a wonderful reflector, keeping the space comfortable and airy.
Let's move onto the minimalist but unusually whimsical kitchen space. The white and wood decor scheme continues here, and creates a warm and welcoming vibe. Instead of opting for an all-white kitchen, the architects opted to design the base of the kitchen island with wood, melting the lines between the flooring and the furniture. The wicker chair bar stools add an interesting and unexpected character element to the space.
The appliances here are all neatly integrated and tucked away behind the crisp white cabinets. Look at all that gorgeous light coming in from every corner! If you're in the process of planning the kitchen of your dreams, our experts can give you a helping hand.
A closer look at the dining room reveals a similar style to that seen in the living room; instead of independent chairs, on one side the architects opted for a wooden bench with cushions and a high back. This not only makes the space seem comfier but also is a more efficient use of the rather narrow area.
The dining area here also doubles up as a study and an office. Because, let's admit it, you'd rather sit here, in this room with a view than in a cramped corner elsewhere where there isn't enough room for free movement and light.
At the opposite end of the terrace we saw in the beginning is this comfortable and truly lust-worthy bedroom. While the living area and the kitchen are designed in an open-plan layout that favours a more communal living, the bedroom is located at the rear end of the apartment in a more concerted effort to keep it strictly private. While we do love the white-and-wood minimalist interiors that are both gorgeous and functional, it's that walk-in terrace that we have our hearts set on!
