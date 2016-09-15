The dream apartment full of simple ideas

Let's just say, right off the bat, that the house we will explore on today's 360° project is out-and-out envy-worthy. Not just because it's a gorgeous penthouse, but because it's a penthouse that enjoys stunning views of the fabulous old city of Barcelona where it is located!

Designed by Room Global, this top-floor dream house with 120sqm was recently refurbished; it opts for a modern, minimalist approach that highlights wood as its primary material, and has been designed in a manner so as to ensure that every room has an abundance of natural light and is spacious and airy. Another bonus? There are two large terraces where the owners can host dinners and parties while offering their guests an unparalleled view of the city. See for yourself!