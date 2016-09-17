A dilapidated home gets a surprising makeover

Can this be the same courtyard that resembled a disreputable dump in the first picture? What a transformation! Not only have the walls, floor and fittings been overhauled, even a small swimming pool has been installed—and with a miniature waterfall to boot! The little green area in one corner completes the picture to perfection. What a lovely ambience for relaxing in the deck chairs!

D'odorico Arquitectura & Obras have truly proven that no house is too decrepit to be transformed into a sleek, stylish and comfortable home.