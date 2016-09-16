A couple's low-cost home built in just 5 months

There's narrow homes—and then there's this home that we wouldn't have thought possible had we not seen it ourselves! Located in a large city in the bustling Brazilian state of São Paolo—where space is in short supply—this couple's residence makes the most of the 77sqm available to it. Designed by architecture firm Ariane Pini, the house looks almost awkwardly proportioned from the outside, but it is so cleverly designed that the young owners are not wanting for anything.

Since the couple were working within a strict budget, they decided to opt for a prefab home that also meant that they could cut down not just on construction costs but on time as well. How drastically they'd be able to cut down the working time, they probably didn't even guess. In the end, the whole process was wrapped up in 5 months! Itching to see what it looks like? Here we go…