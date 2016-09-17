A vintage-style apartment to steal your heart

The kitchen is quite narrow, but it has a very clean, functional and open ambience. We love the green geometric floor tiles. They add a real retro vibrancy to the room. Finally, note the very narrow table pushed against the wall. This was a common way to furnish small kitchens in past times and it's one that still works!

If this project got you thinking about creative ways of separating your living areas, you'll love this Ideabook 7 inventive ways to divide your space.