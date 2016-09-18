A perfectly designed narrow home

On today's 360°, we explore a home in Brussels, Belgium that is truly unique and almost borders on the avant garde. The erstwhile townhouse once had charm, but by the time the new owners got a hold of it, it had long lived out its best days and now was in desperate need of modernisation. And so, the 313sqm area recently underwent a renovation project, which focused on opening up the compact building and making way for lots of natural light.

The renovation was undertaken by the architecture firm Planomatic who have managed to retain many of the building's historical features while making it more suitable for modern living. It takes creativity to pull off something like that, and these guys have done a fantastic job of it. Let's take a look.