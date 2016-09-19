The family home full of clever design

Anyone who visits Spain's Seville region is bound to come back enchanted; with its ancient heritage that has spawned numerous structures of breathtaking beauty, the warm and effusive locals and that golden-yellow sunlight that barely leaves the city, this is a mesmerising city. So you can only imagine how our ears pricked up when we heard of a home in the city that embodies its unique and colourful spirit!

This fairly large house has been built on two levels and had one brief prior to its construction: a bright, airy and organic space. And that's indeed what you get. Stack on two interior courtyards to that! The decor scheme is kept modern and minimal with pops of colour that make the space appear cosy and inviting. When you Iive in a sun-drenched city like Seville, you make sure that your home too gets the most of it, and here every opportunity has been taken to ensure that the house gets tons of natural light.

Let's get straight to it…