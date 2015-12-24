A Pink House with a Surprise Interior

Today on homify we are visiting a colourful and freshly designed house in Merida, Yucatan. The house is a living SH63 proposal that integrates stylish external elements, along with beautiful interior spaces. These domestic areas are enhanced using a combination of colour, texture and transparency. All of these elements create a characterful and contemporary architecturally designed Mexican dwelling.

Throughout the house there are an abundance of gardens and patios. These are intertwined with the interior spaces, creating a house full of surprises and sensations, which eventually merge into one space. Each courtyard and garden is a compact oasis of colour and personality, adding to the enriched interior. Additionally the outdoor areas are integrated using windows and glazed doors, providing a spatial continuity. The entire residence is a surprising burst of colour, and a sleek sample of modern Mexican architecture ready to be discovered and enjoyed. Let's take a look…