The utterly perfect Asian family home

The tatami room is one of the more traditional elements in the home. It opens up to the courtyard and has a bright, relaxing ambience. A tatami room is often very sparsely furnished. Here however we have a wooden storage cupboard. It has been raised off the ground and this gives the room an elevated quality. It also creates space for the low-set panel window we saw from the front.

