The Family Zen Home

Children instantly infuse a house with warmth and energy, however these days, with our fast and hectic way of living, we often communicate poorly with our kids. Within every nook and cranny of a house, we should ensure the architecture is suitable and comfortable for family life. Today on homify we are travelling to Korea to check out a dwelling that connects wonderfully with both children and adults alike. Here we present to you a single-family home that has been named 'Zen House' for its sympathetic design and form. Parents will undoubtedly agree that every moment spent together is precious. From simply acknowledging the presence of little ones, a space can be transformed into a cosy and enjoyable home. Additionally, children will understand the ambience and atmosphere and enjoy the feeling of love and protection from their parents.

The clients are a couple with three children and required a space that featured a family-friendly living room and kitchen. Moreover, they wished to have all of the bedroom spaces communicate with each other and create an easy domestic flow. A final consideration was that the family are naturally inclined to gather in one place, even if scattered within that particular living zone. The home therefore features individual spaces that are linked, and create attention-grabbing areas and rooms. Zen House brings the whole family together, and provides a warm and intimate domestic design.

Design and construction undertaken by Oua Architects Group in South Korea.