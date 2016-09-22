A dank and compact home magically transformed

The main reason we love before & after conversions is the incredibly satisfying feeling we get when we watch a tired and time-worn space magically transform into a gorgeous new abode. Converting ramshackle houses into brand new, modern and functional homes is as exciting as it is challenging. And the end result invariably has us jumping with joy! It also makes us realise just what can be achieved when you put together imagination and design expertise.

Today’s makeover story comes to us from North London, where Lady Builders, a group of home builders, took a ramshackle building and turned it into a beautiful space. Join us on this extra-charming before & after tour to see how the crumbling space now enjoys an earthy palette and swanky feel.