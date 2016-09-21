The Asian home of surprising spaces

On today's 360°, we look at a spacious Japanese family home that braids Asian-inspired elements with eclectic design. Designed by the Tokyo-based architecture firm Atelier Bricolage this home takes you through its elegant passages where you can wander around and marvel at its many small details.

It might seem like an oxymoron—eclectic Japanese design—considering how minimal Japanese aesthetics normally are. But here, the architects extract the best from both design schools—the extensive use of wood from the Japanese camp and the mixing of materials characteristic of eclectic design—and blend them to craft a home that is at once gorgeous to behold, as well as a deeply harmonious space that is calming to the senses.

Take a look for yourself!