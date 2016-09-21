10 clever ways fabrics can brighten up your home

Colourful fabrics are a really flexible and easy way to add a burst of bright energy to the home. They are great for those living in rented accommodation, and they are a great way to style up your decor without worrying about the long-term implications of making permanent changes to the home. But what are the ways colourful fabrics can be used to brighten up the home? Well, today we will explore a few common and inspiring approaches as well as others that may surprise some of our readers. We hope you love these colourfully inspiring interiors as much as we do!
Pillows are the place to explore bright splashes of colour. They are relatively small in the greater scheme of things are you can afford to be a little more adventurous with the designs too. They can also be changed around relatively cheaply too!
A throw rug is a great way to brighten up the home. Add some energy with a bright vivacious geometric print like this! It will make the living room look larger too.
Sheer curtains are a good choice if you love the energy of a colourful print, but don't want anything too over the top. The semi-transparent nature of the fabric will soften the impact and create a very light and colourful look like this.
It's always good to use fabrics that reflect some of the other colours in the room. This modern black rug has beautiful curvy shapes that reflect the soft earthy tones of the wooden walls and furniture.
Bed linen is an obvious area to splash out on colour. Everyone needs a few changes of bed linen, so this is often a good place to explore different patterns for different seasons and moods. Florals are an obvious choice.
This living room looks colourful, interesting and totally cohesive. The secret lies in the matching of colour densities. The pale greens, mute greys and blues all work all hum at a similar frequency.
Patterns are another good way to break up bold areas of colour. They can also be used to subtly infuse a home with an ethnic, cosy and homely ambience.
This delightfully light and colourful bedroom has been decorated with an expert eye. The various colourful fabrics are unified by patterns that are reflected in the wall art too. Note how the soft grey bedcover acts to create a neutral base to the light chaos of colour.
Black can be a wonderful base on which to create a powerful contrast with colourful textiles. It works to create a dramatic effect in this canary yellow dining room.
This wonderfully eclectic small living room by interior designers and decorators Pixers has the kind of colourful armchair that is really popular at the moment. It's created with a mish-mash of fabrics that looks homemade, crafty and totally crafty.
