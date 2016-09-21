Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 clever ways fabrics can brighten up your home

April Kennedy April Kennedy
East, NoMoreTwist NoMoreTwist HouseholdTextiles
Loading admin actions …

Colourful fabrics are a really flexible and easy way to add a burst of bright energy to the home. They are great for those living in rented accommodation, and they are a great way to style up your decor without worrying about the long-term implications of making permanent changes to the home. But what are the ways colourful fabrics can be used to brighten up the home? Well, today we will explore a few common and inspiring approaches as well as others that may surprise some of our readers. We hope you love these colourfully inspiring interiors as much as we do!

1. The power of pillows

East, NoMoreTwist NoMoreTwist HouseholdTextiles
NoMoreTwist

NoMoreTwist
NoMoreTwist
NoMoreTwist

Pillows are the place to explore bright splashes of colour. They are relatively small in the greater scheme of things are you can afford to be a little more adventurous with the designs too. They can also be changed around relatively cheaply too!

2. A rug with pizzazz

Alfombra moderna, Alfombras Toledo Alfombras Toledo HouseholdTextiles
Alfombras Toledo

Alfombras Toledo
Alfombras Toledo
Alfombras Toledo

A throw rug is a great way to brighten up the home. Add some energy with a bright vivacious geometric print like this! It will make the living room look larger too.

3. Semi-transparent curtains

Matteo, JAB JOSEF ANSTOETZ KG JAB JOSEF ANSTOETZ KG HouseholdTextiles
JAB JOSEF ANSTOETZ KG

JAB JOSEF ANSTOETZ KG
JAB JOSEF ANSTOETZ KG
JAB JOSEF ANSTOETZ KG

Sheer curtains are a good choice if you love the energy of a colourful print, but don't want anything too over the top. The semi-transparent nature of the fabric will soften the impact and create a very light and colourful look like this.

4. A colour-coordinated rug

Lepi, Flora Sifflet Flora Sifflet HouseholdTextiles
Flora Sifflet

Flora Sifflet
Flora Sifflet
Flora Sifflet

It's always good to use fabrics that reflect some of the other colours in the room. This modern black rug has beautiful curvy shapes that reflect the soft earthy tones of the wooden walls and furniture.

5. Bed linen

Bed linen is an obvious area to splash out on colour. Everyone needs a few changes of bed linen, so this is often a good place to explore different patterns for different seasons and moods. Florals are an obvious choice.

6. A colour theme

Gardisette Kollektion 2014, Gardisette Gardisette HouseholdTextiles
Gardisette

Gardisette
Gardisette
Gardisette

This living room looks colourful, interesting and totally cohesive. The secret lies in the matching of colour densities. The pale greens, mute greys and blues all work all hum at a similar frequency.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The power of patterns

homify HouseholdTextiles Blue
homify

homify
homify
homify

Patterns are another good way to break up bold areas of colour. They can also be used to subtly infuse a home with an ethnic, cosy and homely ambience.

8. Paired with grey

Hello Petal, Hello Petal Hello Petal HouseholdTextiles
Hello Petal

Hello Petal

Hello Petal
Hello Petal
Hello Petal

This delightfully light and colourful bedroom has been decorated with an expert eye. The various colourful fabrics are unified by patterns that are reflected in the wall art too. Note how the soft grey bedcover acts to create a neutral base to the light chaos of colour.

9. Colourful contrasts

Дизайн интерьера квартиры однушки, INTERIERIUM INTERIERIUM Minimalist kitchen
INTERIERIUM

INTERIERIUM
INTERIERIUM
INTERIERIUM

Black can be a wonderful base on which to create a powerful contrast with colourful textiles. It works to create a dramatic effect in this canary yellow dining room.

10. A patchwork approach

Hanging Lamps Pixers Eclectic style living room Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,lamps,blue,red,light bulbs,light bulbs
Pixers

Hanging Lamps

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

This wonderfully eclectic small living room by interior designers and decorators Pixers has the kind of colourful armchair that is really popular at the moment. It's created with a mish-mash of fabrics that looks homemade, crafty and totally crafty.

For more colourful inspiration, check out The family home full of clever design.

The Asian home of surprising spaces
Which of these colourful interiors is your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks