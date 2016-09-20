This house looks like it has one floor. But it has two!

Today on homify 360°, we fall in love at first sight. And the object of our affection is a charming rustic villa with heaps of architectural exquisiteness. The team over at Spain-based Huga Architects wanted to create an interesting project that makes use of natural materials and exudes a friendly ambience. Challenge completed, we’d say!

Flaunting modern features that are bathed in charming rustic designs, this villa shows off its striking stone façade with pure dedication to quality. But what is a beautiful house without a stunning garden to boot? And what if that garden happens to look like it was picked out of a fairytale-like setting?