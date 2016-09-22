Why this seriously small apartment feels huge

The small bathroom really ticks all the boxes when it comes to smart small bathroom design. The cabinets are white, run right from wall to wall and they are slightly suspended to create a sense of spaciousness. The mirror is also large and reflects the light from an open window. Some readers might even catch a glimpse of the cute wall mounted boxes above the toilet. They certainly make the most of that small bathroom space!

