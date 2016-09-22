7 ways to turn your bathroom into an oasis

Of all the areas in our houses and apartments, it is the bathroom that we ought to pay the most attention to. Given the importance of this private domestic space, why is it we oft-neglect this essential household amenity over more common, social places in our dwellings? It might have something to do with the size of the space. Bathrooms are more often than not the smallest rooms in the home, but they can offer more than many other interior areas. They are private, intimate, and an area one can recharge, rejuvenate and refresh after a long and busy day. Obviously, it's nice to have that well-decorated and welcoming lounge, bedroom and entertainment theatre, but we mustn't forget our bathrooms are an essential part of everyday life. A household's success often rides heavily on the style and functionality of its utility rooms, and a sophisticated, tranquil wash space is a must!

Today on homify, we're taking a look at a few fabulously designed bathroom interiors. Additionally, we've got some excellent tips and tricks on how to turn your own bathroom into a space of seamless serenity, which is tranquil, peaceful and harmonious. Read on below to learn more… and take a peek inside some seriously gorgeous bathrooms below!