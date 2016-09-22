7 ways to turn your bathroom into an oasis

Of all the areas in our houses and apartments, it is the bathroom that we ought to pay the most attention to. Given the importance of this private domestic space, why is it we oft-neglect this essential household amenity over more common, social places in our dwellings? It might have something to do with the size of the space. Bathrooms are more often than not the smallest rooms in the home, but they can offer more than many other interior areas. They are private, intimate, and an area one can recharge, rejuvenate and refresh after a long and busy day. Obviously, it's nice to have that well-decorated and welcoming lounge, bedroom and entertainment theatre, but we mustn't forget our bathrooms are an essential part of everyday life. A household's success often rides heavily on the style and functionality of its utility rooms, and a sophisticated, tranquil wash space is a must!
Today on homify, we're taking a look at a few fabulously designed bathroom interiors. Additionally, we've got some excellent tips and tricks on how to turn your own bathroom into a space of seamless serenity, which is tranquil, peaceful and harmonious. Read on below to learn more… and take a peek inside some seriously gorgeous bathrooms below!
Colour helps promote your desired ambience and atmosphere within the bathroom. The psychology of colour is extremely important when decorating your abode, and within the bathroom you should look to hues that make you feel refreshed, energised, invigorated and relaxed.
Forget the standard bulb hanging from the ceiling, or a set of recessed downlights, in order to achieve that idyllic aesthetic, you need a light that is going to stand out from the rest. Pick a luxury light fitting, or opt for a range of natural lighting options such as candles.
An oasis is somewhere you feel relaxed and refreshed within, and for this reason you need to evoke a sense of peacefulness and harmony. A focal point within your bathroom will help achieve this. It might be a large window, such as the example above, a vintage bathtub, shower room, or simply an eye-catching piece of art.
Part of creating a harmonious oasis is knowing what to hide and what to show. In the bathroom, to create a tranquil paradise, you will want to hide items such as appliances, laundry and medicines. However, other accessories such as linen and lotions can be displayed freely.
Decorations add character and charm to a bathroom. Now, when adorning and furnishing your space, you will want to add pieces carefully without crowding the overall aesthetic. Limit your ornaments, and only add items you think will actively contribute to the feeling and atmosphere.
Natural light can make or break the feel and aura of an interior space. Work with the light available, and ensure you maximise it where possible.
If you are lacking light in your bathroom, you can always chat to a professional to get some expert advice, and overcome your illumination challenges.
Finally, and no less importantly, your bathroom retreat needs some greenery. Plants help stabilise moisture within the room, and offer that gorgeously tranquil ambience. Look for varieties that like a lot of water, with minimal light.
We hope you enjoyed checking out these gorgeous bathrooms, if you'd like to continue reading, check out: 7 tiny yet utterly perfect bathrooms