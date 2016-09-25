A 120-year-old shack becomes a dream home

A large but sleek wooden bed fitted with plush white bedding takes centre stage in the minimalistic master bedroom. A sensible white shelving unit behind the headboard offers oodles of storage and display space, while dark grey hues adorn the bathroom and door to lend elegant contrast.

We're seriously impressed by how this ancient home was taken to heights of design delight without compromising on its original rustic charm.

