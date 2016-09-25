A 120-year-old shack becomes a dream home

Today, we get to experience the charming makeover journey of an old stone house in Castelnau-le-Lez, a commune in southern France. It was lying abandoned and in a sorry state before the architects from Atelier Julien Blanchard Architecte DPLG decided to revamp the residence for a more contemporary and stylish look. The walls were reinforced and some structural redesigning was carried out to usher in modern and elegant designs without hampering the charming rusticity of the building. Equipped with trendy furnishing, unique lights and elegant hues, the renovated abode offers aesthetic delight, cosy comfort as well as adequate functionality. Let's take a closer look…
Made from stone and concrete, this house from the 1890s clearly showed signs of ageing and neglect. But with tons of space in the backyard and a large terrace on the upper storey, the home had sufficient potential to become a sophisticated and appealing sanctuary filled with urban convenience.
The interior of the home was in bad shape too, with weak walls and plaster peeling off here and there. The floor called for a more refreshing and elegant look, too.
During the makeover, the stone walls of the house were retained and reinforced so that their earthy appeal can remain for years to come. With a well-manicured lawn and pretty trees, the backyard now looks like a natural oasis perfect for leisurely sunny days and serene starry nights. Large glass doors set in sleek metal frames help integrate the indoors with the outdoors, while the wooden deck comes with recliners for blissful sunbathing. A cosy dining arrangement has been placed on the left, so that you can enjoy outdoor meals with family and friends. And the wood-edged pool naturally offers oodles of refreshment when it gets too hot. The upper storey now flaunts reed screens for a fashionable aura.
Decked with stone walls and a warm wooden floor, the living area is an intensely rustic yet fashionable place to relax and entertain guests. The quirky chandelier with its metallic sheen oversees the couch, recliner, and the high-backed sleek chair. Thanks to the thick walls, the interiors stay suitably insulated throughout the day.
The gleaming and contemporary white and wooden kitchen offers ample scope for creative cooking and storage. Neat and fuss-free cabinets line the space and accommodate the appliances cleverly too. Owing to the open-plan layout followed by the abode, the dining arrangement sits close to the kitchen, and is a simple but stylish affair in grey and white.
A large but sleek wooden bed fitted with plush white bedding takes centre stage in the minimalistic master bedroom. A sensible white shelving unit behind the headboard offers oodles of storage and display space, while dark grey hues adorn the bathroom and door to lend elegant contrast.
We're seriously impressed by how this ancient home was taken to heights of design delight without compromising on its original rustic charm.
